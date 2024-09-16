Combilift secures double win at UK Engineering & Manufacturing Awards 2024

Combilift has achieved dual recognition at this year’s UK Engineering & Manufacturing Awards 2024, securing two highly prestigious awards.

The ‘Design Team of the Year’ award was presented to Combilift’s heavy equipment team for their exceptional work on the 12-Wheel Combi-LC blade.

This machine has been specifically engineered to handle offshore wind turbine blades, which can reach up to 115 meters in length and weigh as much as 70 tonnes. The design significantly enhances the ability to transport these large, non-uniform loads safely and efficiently from manufacturing sites to storage and deployment locations.

This solution addresses the growing needs of the renewable energy sector, where the demand for efficient logistics systems is increasing as the size and scale of offshore wind turbines continue to grow.

Prior to the development of the Combi-LC Blade, existing transportation methods were often inadequate and posed logistical challenges. Combilift’s heavy equipment design team drew upon their extensive experience in engineering complex transport systems, previously creating the Combi-SC straddle carrier and Combi-MG Mobile gantry ranges.

In collaboration with Siemens Gamesa, one of the world’s largest suppliers of offshore wind turbine technology, Combilift designed a transport system that offers unparalleled stability and safety in moving these massive turbine blades.

The Combi-LC blade has now been successfully deployed at manufacturing sites across the globe, demonstrating its effectiveness and transforming the way wind turbine blades are handled and transported.

In addition to the team achievement, Combilift’s co-founder and CEO, Martin McVicar, received the coveted ‘Industry Leader Award’. This accolade honours McVicar’s leadership and commitment to innovation.

McVicar’s leadership has been instrumental in Combilift’s success. Since co-founding the company, McVicar has overseen its rapid growth, transforming it into one of Ireland’s top exporters, with a projected turnover of €500 million this year.

His approach to leadership combines technical expertise with a hands-on, inclusive management style. The judges highlighted McVicar’s ability to navigate the company through a range of external challenges, from the impacts of the pandemic to global supply chain disruptions, while maintaining a forward-thinking approach that identifies opportunities for growth and transformation.