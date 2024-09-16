Develon debuts wheel loader for waste handling

At this year’s Resource & Waste Management (RWM) show, Develon presented for the first time a new wheel loader design aimed at the waste handling industry.

Based around the successful Develon DL280-7 wheel loader model, part of the award-winning DL-7 range of wheel loaders from Develon, the new waste wheel loader pre-production model on the Develon increases safety and efficiency for the operator.

The new waste wheel loader has a novel design featuring a strong, light weight loader frame and a unique and innovative lifting arm that minimises the front end weight of the machine, providing an impressive super high lift and reach capability to deliver a higher dump height, whilst maintaining excellent manoeuvrability. The light weight loader frame is designed to offer optimum strength and heavy duty axles contribute to the exceptional stability of the new waste loader.

The super high reach on the new Develon waste wheel loader is designed for loading material into high sided containers such as walking or moving floor trailers specially developed for transporting waste.

For assured loading, the new waste loader is equipped with a high tip bucket supported by two robust cylinders. The lower bucket pivot pins have internal greasing lines to prevent them being damaged by material carried by the loader.

The new loader incorporates a waste kit with heavy engineering and strength at its core, including an exoskeleton around the machine and further protection provided by mesh type windshield guards, articulation guards, belly protection and fuel tank guards. The unit also features an air intake mesh and the cab has specialised air filtration.

Other features of the new waste loader include a reversible fan to clear the radiator, a heavy duty radiator guard, rim covers for the wheels and solid tyres with suspension cut outs.

Safety features include high visibility chevrons on the rear of the machine and a fire suppression system, with internal and external actuation points on the front and rear of the loader.

Inside the spacious cab, the new waste wheel loader offers significantly enhanced operating comfort, with joystick controls and a leather type upgraded operator seat. The seat is equipped with fully adjustable horizontal and vertical suspension settings, a pneumatic lumbar function and seat heating as standard.

There is a 3-point safety belt with alarm icons on the 8 inch touchscreen monitor and on the gauge panel, which features a new layout and anti-reflective glass. The operator can also benefit from an optional 360o camera system with AI person detection to ensure the safety of personnel in close vicinity to the machine.

The operator has an excellent field of vision from the cab, with the large glass window area minimising blind spots around the cab. The new waste wheel loader also offers the option of electrically adjustable rear view mirrors for added safety.

Full LED working lights are installed on the cab (four on both the front and rear as standard, with the option of six each at the front and rear). For higher pedestrian safety, the LED lights on the rearonnet have an automatic strobe function to indicate when the wheel loader is reversing.

Included in the information at the operator’s fingertips on the touchscreen is the feed from the optional weighing system, the HVAC controls (heating, ventilation and air conditioning), Radio & Bluetooth devices (music streaming, hands-free) and the operator help function.

Overall, the cab interior offers a large, quiet and more comfortable operator environment, which improves safety and productivity and helps the operator work with high concentration. The operator also has increased leg room, an enlarged storage area and cool-box position and an improved air conditioning system (with optimized air circulation).