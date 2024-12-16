Caterpillar unveils the next generation Cat D8 Dozer

Caterpillar has launched its new Cat D8 dozer with advanced technology.

The next generation design makes it easier for operators to transition to different machine sizes.

The bulldozer’s elevated sprocket offers better ride and balance than low-drive undercarriages, and its long undercarriage delivers the D8’s high penetration forces and dozing performance.

The Cat C15 engine offers an increase in horsepower over the previous build to take on a wide range of dozing, ripping and grading tasks.

The D8 dozer’s next generation cab offers more space than the previous design complete with a wide air suspension seat with multiple adjustment options.

Featuring an integrated rollover protective structure (ROPS), the next generation cab provides 17% improved visibility than the previous design1. It can be removed in approximately 30 minutes to facilitate machine servicing.

The 254-mm (10-in) touchscreen main display has built-in key features assistance to give operators an overview of the machine, technologies and helpful tips. When the machine is in reverse, the standard high-definition rearview camera feed shows prominently in the display.

Distributed air from the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system effectively circulates around the operator and helps reduce window fogging and frosting.

Assist technology features minimise operator input, boosting productivity for less experienced operators and decreasing effort and fatigue for everyone, while delivering quicker and more precise outcomes.

Cat Assist with Attachment Reader Option (ARO) standard features include:

Stable Blade to work seamlessly with operator inputs to help produce a smoother surface when operating manually

Traction Control automatically reduces track slip to save time, fuel and track wear

Steer Assist reduces steering inputs by automating track and blade tilt steering

Blade Load Monitor leverages GPS and provides real-time feedback on current load versus optimal blade load, based on ground conditions, and actively monitors machine load and track slip 2

AutoRip automates ripper raise/lower and shank in/out positioning to maximize ripping productivity

Attachment Ready Option (ARO) provides wiring and mounting for faster installation of dealer-installed options like Cat Grade with 3D, AccuGrade, Universal Total Station (UTS) or other grade control systems

AutoCarry uses a GPS signal to automate blade lift, helping to maintain consistent blade load and reduce track slip

Cat Grade with Slope Assist automatically maintains pre-established blade position without a GNSS/GPS signal

Slope Indicate is included in the main machine displace and shows side slope and uphill/downhill grades to help operators with slope work

Featuring an external connector for efficient dealer installation of a plug-and-play, roof-mounted remote-control unit, the new D8 dozer ships from the factory remote control ready.

Cat Command for Dozing removes the operator from the cab by enabling remote dozer operation when working in hazardous environments.

With no on-site network requirements, the portable and lightweight Command console provides quick and efficient line-of-sight remote control from up to 400 m (1,312 ft) for optimum operator visibility.

The Command station delivers comfortable, non-line-of-sight operation either on-site or from miles away. The station features a comfortable seat, familiar controls and allows the use of Grade, Payload, Assist and other technologies using the included touchscreen.

The next generation D8 dozer design enables a wider range of machine connectivity than prior models. Streamlining service efficiency, Remote Troubleshoot saves time and money by allowing the Cat dealer to perform dozer diagnostic testing remotely.

Remote Flash enables on-board software updates without a technician at a convenient time that does not disrupt the production schedule.

Customizable dashboards streamline fleet management efficiency by providing critical machine operating information like dozer hours, miles, location with mapping, idle time, CO 2 emissions, asset status and operation, and fuel utilization.

The D8 dozer leverages VisionLink to provide actionable data insights, accessed anywhere a connection is available through Cat Product Link, for all connected assets, regardless of fleet size or manufacturer.