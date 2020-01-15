Volvo to showcase the future at ConExpo

Displaying solutions for today and tomorrow, Volvo CE will present its industry-leading range of products and services across 5 574 m3(60,000 ft2) of show space in Las Vegas, from March 10-14. More than 30 machines and related uptime and productivity services will be featured, including a number of global and regional launches, at a new location in the outdoor Festival Grounds, booth F3432.

The scope of the Volvo Group represented in the ConExpo booth shows comprehensive solutions for the construction industry with a commitment to being number one for customer uptime Volvo CE will be joined by sister companies Volvo Penta, Volvo Trucks and Volvo Financial Services, who will be presenting the latest engine, truck and financial offers. Likewise, Volvo CE’s other equipment brands Terex Trucks and SDLG will be present at the show.

Melker Jernberg, President of Volvo CE, said: “Our presence at ConExpo is set to be our best yet – with a fully immersive technology experience to highlight the changing face of construction. Innovation has long been a part of our DNA, and we are especially proud to be bringing it to the mainstream with the unveiling some game-changing launches at this year’s show. We look forward to seeing you there.”

Anchoring the booth are show-stoppers from both the largest and smallest models in the Volvo range. At the compact end of the spectrum, visitors can get hands on experience operating Volvo CE’s electric compact machines, the L25H loader and ECR25 excavator. The biggest iron in the booth will be on prominent display with the heavy-duty EC950F crawler excavator, Volvo CE’s largest excavator which is now available globally, and the powerful R100E rigid hauler – both offering strength and stability for quarrying, mining and mass excavation.

Volvo’s full force of excavators will be front center in the booth, including the new EC300E hybrid excavator, now available in North America, featuring straightforward and industry-first hydraulic hybrid Volvo technology.

In road machinery, Volvo will debut the 8 ft. class P5110B tracked and P5170B wheeled pavers, which benefit from simple controls and proven technology.

ConExpo 2020 is also where Volvo will reveal two new concept models that herald where the company is taking connected, electric, and autonomous machines.

Volvo service offerings are everywhere in the booth, custom-built to boost customer’s profitability, secure uptime and deliver on lifecycle value.

Attendees can get familiar with Volvo Assist technologies, now standard on many products, with hands-on demonstrations to show how the machine control software gives operators greater accuracy and time savings.

An extensive display of over 30 attachments, from buckets to couplers to forks and breakers, will be fitted on equipment across the Volvo booth, showcasing versatility and performance.

In keeping with the company’s theme of Building Tomorrow, visitors can also watch out for an inspiring new announcement at the show, showing that Volvo CE puts words into actions when it comes to creating a better world.

Likewise, construction fans can also give something back in advance of the show by helping Volvo CE pick a worthy cause to benefit from the auction of the limited edition EC200E Volvo excavator. By taking part in an online poll, participants can choose which non-profit will receive proceeds from the machine’s sale at the Ritchie Bros. auction in Orlando, Florida, in February. The excavator, which will make its final public appearance at the Volvo CE ConExpo stand, has been touring North America over the past six months to celebrate the 10th season of Gold Rush, a TV series focusing on the challenges facing teams of miners digging for gold in the US and Canada.