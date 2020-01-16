Hillhead 2020 announces further expansion

Demand for the 2020 edition of Hillhead has been overwhelming with outdoor space selling out before the end of last year and the Main Pavilion now also full.

“With the event still more than five months away, the decision has been made to extend the Registration Pavilion, increasing its capacity to 120 exhibitors,” said event manager, Harvey Sugden. “This 3,000m2 area will provide a vibrant and engaging gateway to the show.”

Held in a limestone quarry in Derbyshire, UK, Hillhead is the largest exhibition of its kind in the world. It provides a spectacular and unique setting for exhibitors and visitors alike to do business amongst live working demonstrations and static displays.

The event takes place from 23–25 June at Hillhead Quarry, near Buxton. 500 exhibitors have already confirmed their participation. The full exhibitor list can be found here.

Visitor registration is now open.