Manitowoc to debut six new cranes in Vegas

Manitowoc Cranes will return to ConExpo in 2020 to unveil six new cranes to the lifting market. In addition to these, four other crane models that were introduced in 2018 and 2019 will also be on display at the company’s booth, with several making their North American debuts.

The large number of new cranes launching at the trade show reflects Manitowoc’s improved product development cycle under The Manitowoc Way. It was less than a year ago that Manitowoc launched six new cranes at bauma 2019, and the company is matching this impressive number at ConExpo. The six new models will come from the Manitowoc, Potain, Grove and National Crane ranges, covering a wide spectrum of lifting industry needs.

Barry Pennypacker, president and CEO of The Manitowoc Company, Inc., said the company is delivering on its promise to design and manufacture new products more rapidly so that Manitowoc customers can utilise the increased capabilities and efficiencies they bring and earn more return on their capital investments.

“At ConExpo 2020, we plan to show how our innovation and velocity efforts under The Manitowoc Way are producing cranes that offer class-leading design and performance,” he said. “Many of our customers provide direct input into the design and functionality of our new cranes, and we know that they will be thrilled to see their contributions come to life. ConExpo will be a great opportunity to show the entire lifting industry that at Manitowoc, the revolution is real.”

Previously announced cranes at the company’s booth will include: the Grove GRT9165 rough-terrain, GMK5250XL-1 all-terrain, TMS500-2 truck-mounted, and GHC140 telescoping crawler cranes; the Potain Hup M 28-22 (with a U.S.-specific transport axle) self-erecting crane; and the National Crane NBT60L boom truck.

And where for years Manitowoc hosted a booth at the Las Vegas Convention Centre’s Gold Lot, which is now closed due to construction, Manitowoc will now occupy Booth F6144 in the new Festival Lot near the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue.