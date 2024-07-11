A deep dive into Volvo’s new excavator range

At the end of May, Volvo announced its new vehicle line up at its flagship Volvo Days event in Eskilstuna, Sweden. Now, we bring you more details on Volvo’s new generation of innovative excavators, the Volvo EC500, EC400 and EC230, as well as the EC210 and ECR145.

The range has been equipped with intelligent technology in a new electro-hydraulic system and improved human machine interface (HMI), and designed for increased fuel efficiency, productivity, safety, and total cost of ownership.

Just like other conventional Volvo CE machines, the new additions to the portfolio can be powered by renewable HVO100 (hydrogenated vegetable oil), which significantly reduce carbon emissions compared to traditional diesel.

Joakim Arndorw, head of sales region international, said: “These new ranges, alongside our electric solutions, prove that Volvo CE is well-equipped to respond to the different needs of our customers in both regulated and less regulated markets, leveraging our strength to implement meaningful innovation across all our offerings as we move closer towards our ambition for net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040.”