Netzch expands operations in Western Canada

Netzch Pump & Systems is expanding its operations with a new assembly, sales, and service facility located in the foothills industrial area of Calgary, Alberta.

This strategic expansion aims to bring Netzch closer to its customers in Western Canada, enhancing local support and fostering closer collaboration with key industries in the region.

Netzch Canada, INC has been providing support from Ontario for over 14 years. The decision to open a new facility in Calgary is driven by the increasing demand from customers and the significant market potential in Western Canada, particularly in Alberta’s energy sector. This new facility will enable Netzch to work more closely with its customers and partners, providing timely and efficient local support.

The new facility, located at 5050 76th Ave, Calgary, Alberta, T2C 2X2, is strategically positioned to serve a wide range of industries including oil and gas (upstream, midstream, and downstream), environmental and energy, food and pharmaceutical, chemical, pulp and paper, and mining.

The facility spans 11,500 square feet and is equipped with heavy power and weightlifting capacity, ample yard space, and an inventory to support customer needs.

This expansion will allow Netzch to provide faster shipping of pumps and spare parts, aftersales support, and enhanced training for clients on product features, benefits, and maintenance.