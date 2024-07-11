Eleo launches new range of battery packs for off-highway applications

Eleo has unveiled its new range of battery packs, specifically designed for off-highway applications.

The technology is tailored to the specific requirements of low-volume, high-diversity off-highway vehicles and equipment. All battery packs are tested to withstand the dust, shock, vibration, and water that off-highway vehicles and equipment must face.

The Eleo battery packs address a notable gap in the off-highway market. They enable simple, practical, and fast integration to support off-highway OEMs in electrifying their entire product line with the same range of battery packs.

Eleo battery packs also feature a flexible, modular design that accommodates space constraints with both horizontal and vertical placement options.

These battery packs offer a scalable voltage range from 50V to 720V and a maximum continuous power output of up to 90 kW, providing robust power potential and versatility for a wide range of applications.

The multipack functionality allows multiple packs to be combined, enhancing system capacity and voltage with flexible integration in two orientations.

“Eleo is dedicated to advancing off-highway electric vehicle technology,” says Bas Verkaik, CEO at Eleo. “Our battery packs provide a practical alternative to internal combustion engines, supporting the global transition towards net-zero emissions.”

Eleo battery packs are designed to support full range electrification for off-highway OEMs. With the backing of Yanmar, Eleo provides scalable manufacturing and supply chain security to meet customer demands.