Crown Equipment unveils new turret truck

Crown Equipment Corporation has announced the availability of the new generation Crown TSP 1000/1500 Series very narrow-aisle turret truck.

The lift truck features the Gena operating system which not only reinforces operator safety and enhances lift truck performance, but also simplifies truck-to-operator communication and provides real-time actionable data. The Gena operating system delivers a customisable, interactive experience to enhance supply chain performance. The lift truck operating system provides users with real-time, actionable data, including safety reminders accompanied by illustrations and customisable widgets that display key operating metrics like battery state of charge, hour meter and height indicator.

The TSP Series turret trucks deliver exceptional travel, lift and lower speeds, which are all supported by the heavy-duty Crown MonoLift mast that delivers greater stability all the way to 675 inches.

The new turret truck also features the added ability to blend main mast hydraulic and auxiliary mast hydraulic functions, allowing operators to raise or lower the main platform and the auxiliary forks at the same time to boost efficiency and enhance productivity.

“At Crown, we understand that to achieve the desired business objectives, our customers need their systems, processes and equipment to work together. That’s why we take a consultative approach and build each turret truck to fit the unique specifications and requirements of their applications and operational needs,” says Chris Grote, senior product manager, Crown Equipment. “We have developed technology-based tools to help us explore very narrow aisle configurations and benefits that will increase returns. For instance, our exclusive very narrow aisle TSP SureSpec software gives you a fast, accurate way to spec turret trucks for our customers that help optimise their warehouse space.”

To ensure the turret truck fits the application and meets operational goals, Crown consultants focus on three main factors as they relate to each customer:

The facility

Understanding aisle strategy, rack and ceiling heights, and floor surface specifications. It also includes any specific performance needs for working in challenging environments like cold storage.

Load handling

This includes the size, weight, shape and consistency of the pallet loads, along with racking configurations.

Performance potential

This involves using simulation software to define possible scenarios and analyse their costs and benefits to help ensure desired results are achieved.

TSP Series turret trucks can be equipped with operator-assist technology options that enable more efficient operation and enhance operator confidence and performance. For example, the Auto Positioning System blends travel and lift functions to enable the turret truck to take the most effective route to a designated rack location, increasing productivity by up to 25%. Auto Fence slows or stops travel and can limit lift height within the guided very narrow aisle based on the location of the turret truck.