Parker and Volvo CE forge electric partnership for World Rally X 2024

Parker Hannifin and the CE Dealer team by Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) will join forces once again for the FIA World Rallycross 2024 season. This marks two years of partnership dedicated to advancing electrification, on and off the racing track.

The 2024 season commences in Sweden on 6 July and continues across racetracks in Hungary, Belgium and Portugal, before concluding in Australia on 1 December.

“This partnership with Volvo CE represents a significant step towards our shared goal of a sustainable future,” says Anders Hagberg, Parker’s VP sales companies OEMs. “By integrating our advanced technologies into Volvo CE’s electric fleet, we are not only enhancing performance but also demonstrating the viability of electrification in challenging environments like rallycross.”

At the core of the collaboration is both partners’ commitment to clean technologies and innovation, demonstrated through the integration of Parker’s technologies into the electric machinery fleet of Volvo CE.

Examples of Parker components featured in Volvo’s electrified machines include controllers, inverters, electric motors, coolant filters and hoses, and cooling matrices.