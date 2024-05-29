Volvo CE unveils ambitious new product line-up

Volvo CE used this week’s Volvo Days event to unveil a host of new products to take it further towards a carbon neutral future. The event, which took place in Eskilstuna, Sweden, was the first major showcase since the company announced the site as its new corporate headquarters in August last year.

At this flagship event, customers got the inside look at Volvo CE’s very latest launches and innovations across both electric and conventional solutions, as well as its range of digital tools – and meet the people making it happen.

One of the most significant changes in this year’s Volvo Days was a shift away from silo-ed products and services towards total solutions – tailored to customer needs, no matter where they are on their decarbonisation journey, so that they can take on new challenges and opportunities with the support they need.

ABOVE: Volvo CE is using this Volvo Day to focus on total solutions tailored to customer needs

Another new focus was on construction segments, allowing customers to see how Volvo solutions can be holistically packaged to deliver the highest possible performance across their specific applications, from Building and Utilities to Quarries and Aggregates.

“In this time of rapid change, the global community needs the construction industry to step up and meet societal challenges with safer, smarter and more sustainable solutions,” said Melker Jernberg, head of Volvo CE. “That is why we at Volvo CE are taking a leading role in driving this transformation, investing and partnering across the entire value chain to push boundaries in the right direction. At Volvo Days, we display our most ambitious response yet to those challenges, working together with customers to move our industry forward.”

New generation of products

In line with Volvo CE’s multi-pronged technology approach to meet varied customer needs, the company unveiled a new generation of innovative excavators, the Volvo EC500, EC400 and EC230.

The range, which also included the EC210 and ECR145, has been equipped with intelligent technology in a new electro-hydraulic system and improved human machine interface (HMI), and designed for increased fuel efficiency, productivity, safety, and total cost of ownership.

ABOVE: The new generation EC400 excavator is on display at Volvo Days alongside the EC500 and EC230

Also among the displays at Volvo Days was an exclusive sneak peek at the all-new A40 coming later in the year, building on Volvo CE’s rich legacy as an industry pioneer of articulated haulers, and the launch of the R60 and R70 rigid haulers, signaling an expansion of hauling options for customers.

Just like other conventional Volvo CE machines, the new additions to the portfolio can be powered by renewable HVO100 (hydrogenated vegetable oil), which significantly reduce carbon emissions compared to traditional diesel.

Joakim Arndorw, head of sales region international, said: “These new ranges, alongside our electric solutions, prove that Volvo CE is well-equipped to respond to the different needs of our customers in both regulated and less regulated markets, leveraging our strength to implement meaningful innovation across all our offerings as we move closer towards our ambition for net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040.”

Sustainably powered solutions

On top of a modernization of its conventional offerings, Volvo CE is again delivering on its pledge to lead the industry transition towards fossil-fuel free construction with several exciting electric introductions in the mid-size segment.

Alongside already launched electric solutions such as the 23-ton EC230 Electric excavator and cable-connected EW240 Electric MH, the company presented an array of new battery electric equipment. These include the EWR150 Electric, the first of Volvo’s electric wheeled excavators, and the L90 Electric and L120 Electric wheel loaders, scheduled for stepwise introductions from late 2024 in limited volumes across selected markets.

ABOVE: The L90 Electric wheel loader signals an expansion of Volvo’s electric mid-size loaders

They are supported by its broadest range of charging solutions yet with the launch of the PU40 mobile power unit, for compact equipment, available across select markets and a welcome addition to the already available PU500 mobile power unit.

Also demonstrating Volvo CE’s dedication to securing a reliable electric ecosystem is the new My Equipment digital app, to help customers manage the charging process more efficiently.

ABOVE: The PU40 power unit is one of a variety of flexible charging solutions

The event also highlights the strength of the Volvo Group, with a number of collaborations all of which have been designed to accelerate innovation and aid the industry transformation.

For example, Volvo Financial Services is there to showcase how it is customizing financial offerings to meet the specific needs of its customers, while Volvo Trucks joins to demonstrate its impressive electric portfolio.