Volvo CE introduces Collision Mitigation System for jobsite safety

Delivering on its vision for zero accidents, Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) has launched its Collision Mitigation System for Volvo Wheel Loaders – an automatic braking feature that supports operator response and helps reduce the risk or consequences of collision when working in reverse.

The first system of its kind from any OEM, it assists operators while working in reverse and automatically applies service brakes when the wheel loader approaches any obstacle, alerting the operator to take further action. With wheel loaders spending an average of 40-50% of their time being driven in reverse, the Collision Mitigation System is a valuable solution for operators and site managers.

ABOVE: Collision Mitigation System enhances jobsite safety

While not designed to ever replace safe operator behavior, it is a smart tool to further enhance jobsite safety – a central focus and core value for Volvo CE since the company’s inception. As part of the Volvo Group, the company is committed to safety with its Zero Accident Vision which is delivered not only through its products, but also its operations.

Lars Eriksson, global product manager for wheel loaders at Volvo CE says: “We at Volvo CE continue to proactively develop intelligent solutions which not only mitigate the consequences of accidents but strive to avoid them altogether. This new Collision Mitigation System is one important part of our work to reduce the risk of accidents and help fulfil our commitment towards zero accidents.”

How it works

With this new system, customers are moving a step closer to not only eliminating accidents – and therefore improving jobsite safety for everyone – but also reducing any unplanned interruptions that can be incurred during those avoidable knocks and bumps.

It works by identifying when there is a risk of collision and responding by automatically activating the brakes for 2-3 seconds to slow the machine down prior to impact or bring it to a stop to avoid it. This initiation of the braking alerts the operator to intervene.

And for seamless stockpiling operations, the system will remember the last slope the machine climbed, allowing operators to reverse down a pile without activating it. It can also be temporarily deactivated for specific site conditions.

Functioning only when the wheel loader is in reverse and driving at speeds of between 3-15 km/h (1.86-9.32mp/h), no matter what gear it is in, it serves as a facilitator to jobsite safety. Even assistance systems like this cannot totally eliminate accidents though, which is why Volvo CE always advocates for safe operator driving behaviour.

Boost for jobsite safety

Developed in-house by Volvo CE, the patent-pending Collision Mitigation System for Volvo Wheel Loaders is a factory-fit option currently available on the L110H/L120H equipped with OptiShift, L150H, L180H, L220H, L260H and L200H High Lift wheel loaders.

ABOVE: the solution assists operators while working in reverse

Requiring a Radar Detect System to be fitted, it works as an additional system to the existing wide range of features, options and site services provided by Volvo CE for its line of wheel loaders, all of which have been designed to elevate jobsite safety and minimize unplanned interruptions.

Collision Mitigation System is available in all markets around the world.