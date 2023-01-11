Husco’s off-highway division invests $40m in research and talent

Husco, a privately-owned company specialising in hydraulic and electro-mechanical control systems for the automotive and off-highway industries, has announced that its off-highway division has been awarded $40 million in new projects to help several large global OEMs in the construction, agricultural, material handling and commercial equipment industries become automation ready.
To support ongoing growth in off-highway equipment automation, Husco’s Off-Highway division will invest $40 million globally in new equipment, research and development, and product tooling and expects to hire 150 new full-time employees around the world in 2023. Many of these new positions will be located at Husco’s Waukesha, WI headquarters, with a focus on engineering, computer science and manufacturing automation.
“Heavy equipment automation is growing across the off-highway market, with an emphasis on making equipment work smarter and with more autonomy,” said Bob Mortensen, president of Husco’s Off-Highway division. “Through advanced software controls, improved solenoid technology, and patented valve technology, we are making equipment safer, more efficient, and easier to automate. While these machines do not yet drive themselves, our engineering and manufacturing expertise is enabling our customers to achieve their goals of lower emissions and reduced fuel consumption with higher performance and output. We are helping equipment OEMs become automation-ready Husco has made significant investments in product technologies and manufacturing to support the growing trend in electrification of machine controls.
“Original Equipment Manufacturers are investing heavily in vehicle electrification and automation,” said Austin Ramirez, CEO of Husco. “Many of the vehicles produced in 2023 with Husco systems will have the capability to be operated either from the cab or by remote control. We are getting close to the day when this equipment will run fully autonomously or with a single operator monitoring multiple machines operating simultaneously.”