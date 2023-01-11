Husco’s off-highway division invests $40m in research and talent

Husco, a privately-owned company specialising in hydraulic and electro-mechanical control systems for the automotive and off-highway industries, has announced that its off-highway division has been awarded $40 million in new projects to help several large global OEMs in the construction, agricultural, material handling and commercial equipment industries become automation ready.

To support ongoing growth in off-highway equipment automation, Husco’s Off-Highway division will invest $40 million globally in new equipment, research and development, and product tooling and expects to hire 150 new full-time employees around the world in 2023. Many of these new positions will be located at Husco’s Waukesha, WI headquarters, with a focus on engineering, computer science and manufacturing automation.