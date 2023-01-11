Genie introduces its highest capacity telehandler for construction

Genie has released its new GTH-1256 telescopic handler, which builds on the robust design of the Genie 6K, 8K and 10K telehandlers and expands its telehandler family.

The new 12,000 lb capacity telehandler is purposefully designed to improve durability, lower total cost of ownership and provide maximum productivity on the jobsite. Focused on simplifying fleet ownership and maintenance, the new GTH-1256 shares many features and parts across the other GTH product line.

Genie will debut its new GTH-1256 telehandler Feb. 13-15, 2023, in the Genie booth (#4247) at The ARA Show.

An industry-leading load chart means the GTH-1256 delivers more capacity at maximum lift height than any other telehandler in its class. That’s 6,000 lb (2.721 kg) at a max height of 56’3” (17.15 m) and 3,500 lb (1,588 kg) at max outreach of 42 ft (12.8 m).

Powered by a side-mounted 120 hp Deutz engine with four-speed powershift transmission, the GTH-1256 delivers 15% more efficiency in power transfer for picking and placing activities. New limited slip differentials on both axles and full-time 4-wheel drive provide the torque and traction needed for any jobsite, while single-reduction, planetary, specialty and transaxle lines deliver the reliability, power and performance for rough terrain.

Genie’s proprietary, long-life Enduro A/T tires are standard. These hybrid, all-terrain tires combine the best characteristics of rock lug tires and conventional rough terrain tires. A wide center bar delivers better wear on hard surfaces and self-cleaning outer lugs power through soft, muddy ground without becoming clogged. Enduro A/T tires also provide one-third longer wear before replacement is needed, reducing ownership costs.

A new cab design features enhanced visibility of all four tires, a 7-inch display, reverse back up camera, rear proximity alarm and full A/C system

“This is a high-capacity telehandler designed, built and extensively tested for the realities of heavy-duty jobs,” says Genie senior product manager, Amalija Kopac. “When we were designing and testing this machine, we prioritized durability and reliability, along with a reduced total cost of ownership and productivity, ensuring our 12k telehandler will deliver the performance and longevity needed by equipment operators and owners — now, and well into the future. This is the next step as Genie develops and expands our telehandler family, and we’re excited to introduce you to the new GTH-1256.”

The Genie Quick Attach system makes it easy and fast to swap attachments, and the GTH-1256 shares attachments with Genie’s GTH-1056 10k telehandler, including three carriage sizes (48”, 60”, and 72”), a rotating carriage and a swing carriage. This ease-of-use and commonality of attachments gives fleet owners an opportunity to increase the versatility of their fleet in a cost-effective manner, contributing to lower costs and a better rROIC.