JLG unveils new Aviation Package for ES2646 electric-drive scissor lifts

JLG Industries has introduced the new Aviation Package for JLG ES2646 electric-drive scissor lifts, specifically designed for use in aircraft manufacturing and maintenance applications.

The Aviation Package features sensor technology designed to enhance safety and productivity during aviation tasks by offering contact-free maintenance and seamless assembly capabilities. With sensing zones, warning indicators and powered extension deck, the company says the package streamlines and secures maintenance in aviation environments.

JLG’s Aviation Package features a combination of ultrasonic detection and LIDAR technology that creates comprehensive sensing coverage around an ES2646 electric-drive scissor lift, helping prevent physical contact during aircraft maintenance and assembly operations.

“The ES2646 with Aviation Package represents a significant advancement in aerial work platform safety for the aviation industry,” says Bob Begley, director of product management – scissor lifts, JLG. “By incorporating both LIDAR and ultrasonic sensing systems, we’re providing aerospace manufacturers and maintenance providers with protection during critical operations.”

Key features of JLG’s ES2646 scissor lift outfitted with the new Aviation Package include:

Four LIDAR sensors create a protective sensing curtain below the platform

Dynamic sensing zones that automatically adjust with platform height; each sensor is programmed with a WARNING zone and a STOP zone

Electrically powered extension deck with integrated moving sensors for precise control and protection

Full-size gates at both front and back for improved access

Built-in airline to the platform for peak productivity

EE Rating for use in sensitive environments

The ES2646 scissor lift delivers a 26-ft platform height with a 900-lb capacity for both indoor and outdoor use. The machine can accommodate two occupants indoors and one for outdoor operations, making it versatile for various aviation applications.

Enabling superior maneuverability in tight spaces, the ES2646 scissor lift’s performance specifications include multiple speed settings (1.25 mph in transport mode, 0.6 mph when stowed and 0.2 mph when elevated), a zero inside / 88-in outside turning radius and a compact 46-in width profile.