AGCO to exhibit at World Ag Expo and National Farm Machinery Show

AGCO will exhibit solutions from across its Fendt, Massey Ferguson and PTx brands in February at the 2025 World Ag Expo in Tulare, California, and the National Farm Machinery Show in Louisville, Kentucky.

Highlighting the displays will be new products and AE50 award winners, including Fendt’s ErgoSteer retrofittable steering joystick and Momentum 30-foot planter, Massey Ferguson’s S Series tractors, new SB.1436DB small square baler and 2025 compact utility equipment (CUE) lineup, and PTx’s radicle agronomics automated soil laboratory and OutRun autonomous grain cart solution.

AGCO’s exhibit at World Ag Expo will feature the debut of Massey Ferguson’s new SB.1436DB small square baler, which produces two bales at a time per field pass – twice the output of a single baler that produces 14-by-18-inch bales.

Also highlighting the brand’s exhibit will be AE50-winners from across its S Series and 3 Series specialty tractors, hay and forage solutions, a new triple mower model and a special pit stop service challenge for booth visitors.

Additionally, Massey Ferguson will present a new 4700 Series tractor to California Rodeo Salinas as part of the award for being the 2024 Sowing Good Deeds winners. The winning rodeo committee will be present in the Massey Ferguson booth during the show.

Fendt’s exhibits will include the World Ag Expo debut of the award-winning FT600 Vario tractor, as well as seven other Vario models. The display will highlight a vineyard-equipped FT200 Vario, which is ideally suited for operations requiring a high level of manoeuvrability, such as orchards and vineyards.

Visitors will also get a special working demonstration of Fendt’s new ErgoSteersolution (another AE50 winner), a joystick option that retrofits onto Fendt 500 to 1000 series tractors for ergonomic, precise and intuitive steering control during field operations.

AGCO will team up again with AgRevolution, the company’s rapidly growing dealership in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio, to provide visitors with an expansive exhibit in Louisville. Massey Ferguson will debut its 2025 compact utility equipment (CUE) lineup and the new SB.1436DB small square baler.

Fendt’s display will give attendees their first glimpse of the FT600 Vario tractor, as well as the Momentum 30-foot planter and IDEAL 9T combine. AgRevolution product specialists will be on hand in a special technology discussion area that features a FarmerCore service truck.

The AGCO booth will feature educational and entertaining sessions from AgRevolution and Acres TV personalities on the AgRev Stage throughout the show. Also appearing in the booth for daily autograph sessions will be winning drivers from the Championship Tractor Pull.

The PTx booth (#4060) will feature Solutions for Every Season from its PTx Trimble and Precision Planting brands. Farmers will discover how to optimize their existing planters, sprayers and applicators, even if they own mixed fleets. They’ll also learn about field forming and soil sampling solutions that offer precision ag techniques for every aspect of farming operations. Notable exhibits will include Precision Planting’s Radicle Agronomics, SymphonyVision vision-based spraying solution and Cornerstone planting system, and PTx Trimble’s WM-FieldFormwater management solution, OutRun and WeedSeeker2 automatic spot spray system.