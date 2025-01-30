MRS Electronic introduces the new Motor Controller 5 A CAN 32-bit

MRS Electronic has introduced the Motor Controller 5 A CAN 32-bit, an advanced, compact motor controller designed for precise DC motor control in vehicles and mobile machinery.

The Motor Controller 5 A CAN 32-bit operates on a 6-32 V power supply, making it suitable for a variety of applications in vehicle environments. Equipped with a 32-bit S32K142 processor, it ensures faster computation cycles, delivering greater performance than its predecessor. Its robust design, including an IP53 housing or IP6K8 protection with the watertight socket, guarantees reliability in harsh environments. The device meets stringent standards, including ECE-R10, ISO 16750, ISO 7637-2:2004, and ISO 10605:2008, ensuring compliance with international regulations.

Despite its small size – 30 x 30 x 40 mm – this motor controller offers powerful functionality. It features:

2x analog inputs (usable as analog, digital, or frequency inputs).

1x full bridge with 5 A output, configurable as 2x half-bridges.

1x CAN interface supporting CAN FD for fast and reliable communication.

Its quiescent current of just 40 µA and the glass fiber reinforced plastic housing make it both efficient and durable.

Unique features and benefits

The Motor Controller 5 A CAN 32-bit boasts several key advantages:

Future-proof design with long component availability for sustainable applications.

Smooth motor control with ramp functions for precise acceleration and deceleration which protects mechanical components.

Flexible configuration for various use cases, including operation as a full bridge or half-bridge.

Wide range of applications

This motor controller is ideal for diverse applications, such as:

Rotary encoder evaluation for accurate position feedback.

Linear drive control, offering an efficient alternative to hydraulic systems.

Fan and actuator control, such as seat adjustment motors.

Motor protection through current monitoring and shutdown at defined thresholds.

Decentralized motor control via CAN message.

The Motor Controller 5 A CAN 32-bit is the ideal solution for engineers and developers seeking a versatile, high-performance controller for demanding environments.