MTA signs agreement to acquire majority stake in EFI Technology

MTA has signed an agreement for the acquisition of 60% of the shares of EFI Technology, an Italian company specialising in the development and production of powertrain control systems for both combustion and electric vehicles.

In addition to powertrain control systems, core business of EFI Technology, the company’s range includes battery management systems (BMS), inverters, body computers, active suspension controls.

The current shareholders of EFI Technology continue to hold the 40% of the company’s shares, maintaining their management and operational roles. The transaction is expected to be completed in the coming weeks.

This transaction follows MTA’s previous acquisitions of EDN in 2023 (on-board battery charger and power converters for electric and hybrid vehicles) and the Calearo business unit in 2024 (antennas and wireless connectivity solutions).

“This acquisition, in line with previous ones, contributes to a further increase in our product range and strengthens the international role of MTA, particularly in strategic markets such as India and China, where EFI Technology boasts a strong presence, and MTA already owns production facilities,” says Antonio Falchetti, executive director of MTA.

“EFI Technology’s shareholders have found in MTA an entrepreneurial group with family roots that we are certain represents the ideal partner for the company’s future development, thanks to the important synergies that we will be able to bring into play both in terms of the sectors covered by the products and of sharing strategic reference markets,” adds Piero Campi, CEO of EFI Technology.