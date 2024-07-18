CM Labs launches forklift safety simulation training solution

CM Labs Simulations has launched the Forklift Safety+ add-on module.

The Forklift Safety+ add-on module offers forklift safety simulation training available and stands as the first simulated training solution to accurately replicate water and its inherent properties, creating slippery conditions in tight corners.

Forklift Safety+ provides a curriculum that ensures a higher level of readiness for the field. Operators can use the training module to work on right-of-way principles, interacting with pedestrian and forklift traffic, and many other important aspects of forklift safety.

By simulating realistic worksite environments and their hazards, such as wet surfaces, the add-on module allows operators to practice dangerous scenarios in a safe and risk-free environment.

“We know that forklift recertification is important for our clients,” says Lisa Barbieri, vice president of marketing & strategic partnerships at CM Labs. “We wanted to provide a solution that would offer advanced exercises with new challenges designed to keep operators safe and their skills fresh.”

In addition to providing advanced safety exercises, the add-on module also provides teachable moments to trainees.

“The teachable moments included in Forklift Safety+ are a unique aspect of this add-on module,” says Devon Van de Kletersteeg, product manager for Ports, “The on-the-spot guidance they offer is designed to catch negative behaviors before they become habits.”