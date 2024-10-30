JCB debuts AI technology to boost on site machine safety

JCB has launched a brand-new system using artificial intelligence designed to drastically reduce the risk of harm and injury to workers on UK construction sites.

JCB has developed an integrated pedestrian recognition system – JCB Intellisense – for use on loadall telescopic handlers to reduce the risk to workers of being struck by moving materials handling machines on construction sites.

The system identifies, assesses, and mitigates risks on construction sites and enables contractors and operators to manage potential hazards around the machine and its operating environment.

The JCB Intellisense system is initially being launched on two key construction models, the JCB 540-140 and the 535-125 loadalls.

The JCB Intellisense system utilises four cameras, three of which are AI cameras (two side mounted and one rear-facing) as well as a forward-facing standard camera to improve visibility to the operator in line with the object detection and visibility aids standard ISO16001:2017.

The system is designed to detect pedestrians within a pre-set proximity of the machine. When the system senses a pedestrian in that area, there are audible and visual warnings inside the cabin for the operator and externally to warn the pedestrian and other site workers.

The system also provides an operator alert button as standard, where the operator has the capability to record a 10 second data segment that is automatically sent to, and stored in, the cloud.

The JCB Intellisense system is a factory-fit solution on JCB loadall telescopic handlers. It includes an on- board data storage facility with a telematics box to provide a back-up of events for site reporting that can be downloaded for playback.

Unlike aftermarket systems, the JCB Intellisense is fully integrated into the machine’s LiveLink telematics system, allowing users to remotely access the data, making it the ideal risk management tool for fleet and construction managers alike.