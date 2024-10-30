Danfoss Power Solutions expands D1P portfolio

Danfoss Power Solutions has added a 160-cc displacement size to its D1P portfolio of open circuit high power axial piston pumps.

Like its counterparts, the D1P 160-cc pump offers robust design and performance to meet the needs of a variety of heavy-duty mobile and industrial machinery applications.

The D1P 160-cc pump features a robust, reliable, efficient design. The pump uses angled piston bores and spherical valve plates, which deliver high efficiency performance in the rotating group. Low friction roller-element cradle bearings are standard on all D1P pumps, increasing durability versus traditional sliding frictional bearings. This robust rotating group ensures high reliability in tough applications.

The D1P 160-cc pump offers high performance, with pressure ratings of 350 bar continuous and 400 bar intermittent and flow capabilities of up to 400 liters per minute (106 gallons per minute). Its 2,500-rpm maximum speed rating provides high power density, achieved through an integrated charge pump and advanced cylinder-block design.

Available with a variety of control options, including a full range of standard pressure compensation and load sensing controls, D1P pumps optimise machine performance. Mechanical torque control helps prevent engine stall or electric motor overload, and electronic displacement control with manual override provides simple and precise work function speed control. ATEX certifications are available on mechanical control configurations, enabling the pump to be used in hazardous environments.

The D1P family’s shared control platform and range of displacements makes the pumps highly adaptable to different machine models. The new 160-cc displacement size joins the existing 65-cc, 130-cc, 145-cc, 193-cc, and 260-cc sizes, enabling customers to optimize their hydraulic systems with the best flow for the application. The 160-cc displacement shares the same envelope size as the 130-cc and 145-cc pumps.

“The D1P open circuit pump family was designed to provide customers with flexible, robust, efficient solutions for demanding applications. We’re living up to that promise with the addition of the 160-cc displacement,” says Martin Blank, senior product application engineer, open circuit pumps, Danfoss Power Solutions. “The new size provides our customers with a wider range of choices to find the perfect match for their application. It also addresses a gap in the market for this size pump. As hydraulic pressures and flows trend upward, Danfoss will be there with solutions to meet the evolving needs of mobile and industrial machinery.”

D1P pumps are designed for seamless integration with Danfoss PVG 128 and PVG 256 high-flow spool valves, offering an ideal system solution for high-flow needs. The combination of products provides efficient, precise machine movement across a wide range of flow requirements.

The Danfoss D1P pump family meets the highest pressure and flow needs for applications requiring variable displacement open circuit flow. The pumps are ideal for a variety of machinery within the marine, oil and gas, mining, construction, material handling, and forestry industries. The Danfoss Series 45 and X20 pump families round out the Danfoss open circuit pump portfolio, offering solutions for lower power applications.