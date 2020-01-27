Record numbers register early for ConExpo 2020

More than 38,000 individuals registered for ConExpo last week as the early-bird deadline came to a close on Friday, Jan. 17, representing a record-breaking total of registrations for a single week. The show is slated for March 10-14 in Las Vegas.

“We’re thrilled to see this kind of energy and enthusiasm with last week’s record-breaking attendee registrations,” said AEM vice president of exhibitions, Dana Wuesthoff. “We’re less than 50 days from the show, and overall our registrations are pacing well ahead of previous shows, indicating a continued sense of optimism from contractors as they look for new products and innovations to help them succeed in the years ahead.”

Momentum continues to build for the 2020 show, as nearly 2,500 exhibitors are set to unveil more than 500 new products and showcase innovations for asphalt, aggregates, concrete, earthmoving, lifting, mining, utilities and more, covering more than 2.6 million net square feet of exhibition space. In addition, more than 50 show-related press conferences have been scheduled and over 150 industry-driven education sessions will highlight equipment end user trends, technologies and best practices.

Attendees can still save more than 20 percent off the show registration through March 9. ConExpo co-locates with IFPE, the International Fluid Power Exhibition for the fluid power, power transmission and motion control industries. AEM is a show owner and producer.

ConExpo 2020 will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Centre and nearby Festival Grounds. Learn more at www.conexpoconagg.com