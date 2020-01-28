New Bobcat loaders to be shown at SaMoTer 2020

Bobcat will present the latest additions to its range of compact equipment at SaMoTer in Verona this March.

The company will offer up its new additions including wheeled and track loaders, mini-excavators, telehandlers and attachments in every customer sector from construction, roadwork, rental and demolition to waste and recycling, material handling and landscaping.

There are many firsts for Bobcat at SaMoTer:

It will be launching its new Stage V compact track loaders at SaMoTer, alongside the recently launched stage V M-Series S450, S510 and S530 skid-steer loaders. The company will also preview the company’s larger R-Series loaders being launched later in 2020, representing a new approach to designing skid-steer and compact track loaders from Bobcat.

The new loaders are the first models in the Bobcat compact equipment range in Europe to have the company’s new machine styling scheme, which includes 3D decals for the first time. The new M-Series and R-Series loaders provide operators with increased performance, enhanced comfort and optimised maintenance requirements to maximise job site efficiency.

Also being shown for the first time at SaMoTer is the new TL43.80HF ‘waste expert’ telescopic loader. Together with the TL35.70, TL34.65HF and TL38.70HF models, the TL43.80HF is one of four of Bobcat’s current productivity and high-flow telescopic loaders that are now being offered as Waste Expert machines. Powered by Bobcat Stage IV 100 or 130 HP engines, these new Waste Expert models offer lifting capacities from 3.4 to 4.3 tonne and lifting heights from 6.5 to 8 m.

Recycling and waste management sites are tough working environments so the equipment they use needs to be up to the challenge. As a result, the new Waste Expert machines are even more robust, with heavy-duty Dana Spicer axles and additional reinforced protection, making them the toughest on the market.

Another product being shown for the first time at SaMoTer is the new E10e Electric Mini-Excavator, the industry’s first battery-powered, zero tail swing mini-excavator in the one tonne class. The E10e answers a customer need for a zero emission and low noise tool for indoor work. The design of the battery-powered E10e is based on Bobcat’s conventional E10z mini-excavator, the market leader in the 1 tonne class. The E10e forms part of a comprehensive display of mini-excavators that includes the E17z, E27z, E35z, E45 and E57W models from Bobcat.

The new R-Series 2-4 tonne mini-excavators from Bobcat make their first appearance at this SaMoTer. The R-Series offers the best combination of excellent visibility, high digging forces, outstanding stability and precise controllability in this category. Bobcat will also be previewing the new award-winning A-SAC Advanced Selectable Auxiliary Control system, which will be available later in 2020 on all R-series mini-excavators.