First speakers announced for June’s iVT Expo

The first speakers have been announced for iVT Expo Conference in Cologne, Germany this June 24-25th.

AVL, Siemens and Volvo Construction Equipment are among those who will features in the three dedicated conference streams:

1 – Autonomous hardware, software, testing and validation stream, exclusively dedicated to the design and development of highly automated and unmanned industrial vehicles

2 – Electric, hybrid and alternative powertrain solutions stream, focused on the design and development of electric and hybrid vehicle technology for industrial vehicles.

3 – Cab design, controls, ergonomics & HMI stream, which will explore next-generation cabin design and future technologies for industrial, commercial and off-highway vehicles.

First speakers include Ahcène Nedijimi, Volvo Construction Equipment, who will present, ‘From concept to reality – Volvo goes electric’; Siemens’ Romain Nicolas, who will speak on, ‘Assessment of the electrification of a 3.5-ton compact excavator’; and AVL Tractor Engineering’s Dirk Brandenstein, who is lined up to talk about, ‘Intelligent construction machinery – component requirements, validation and testing’.

Meanwhile, Volvo Construction Equipment’s Ashraf Zeid will present on, ‘System dynamics simulation for evaluation of energy-efficient compaction drives architecture’. “I will explain how we use simulation to quantify compaction performance in terms of energy usage and components value proposition,” he says.

In total the conference is expected to welcome over 80 expert speakers from leading OEMs, Tier 1s, universities and research institutes, who will address the critical trends shaping future vehicle development. An early booking discount is currently available – see here for rates.

The conference takes place 24-25 June, 2020, in Cologne, Germany alongside iVT Expo, at which no full vehicles will be on show. Instead the exhibition, which is completely free to attend, only showcases the components and technologies that will shape the next generation of industrial vehicles. The show is closed to the general public, ensuring a strong business focus and two intensive days of networking and solution sourcing.

Visit www.ivtexpo.com for more information and to register for your free entry badge.