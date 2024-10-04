Parker Hannifin unveils first Certified Mobile Electrification Centre in the Nordics region

Parker Hannifin has launched the first Certified Mobile Electrification Centre (CMEC) in the Nordics region.

This new centre is part of the established Parker network across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, designed to accelerate the transition to low-carbon mobile equipment operations.

HydX, part of the Volito Automation Group, based in Ystad, Sweden, is now certified as the first Nordic Parker distributor to complete the rigorous training and assessment process required for the CMEC certification.

Parker Certified Mobile Electrification Centres aim to support mobile equipment manufacturers in transitioning their machines to electric power. During the initial phase of electrification, many manufacturers focus on enhancing the driveline by swapping out diesel engines for electric motors. As they progress to the second phase, the emphasis shifts toward minimising energy consumption, which helps extend the machines’ operational autonomy and boosts overall productivity.

Transforming mobile equipment to electric power presents several challenges. Key issues include integrating hydraulic, electrical, and control technologies to maximise machine autonomy on a single battery charge, adhering to functional safety standards, ensuring quiet operation in urban settings, and managing cost constraints to promote the adoption of electrified machinery.

Fortunately, mobile equipment manufacturers have valuable resources at their disposal. Parker’s SMART electrification solutions provide a comprehensive array of hydraulic, electrical, control, and cooling technologies, all engineered to function seamlessly together, even in demanding environments.

To facilitate the implementation of these solutions, manufacturers can rely on Parker Certified Mobile Electrification Centres. These specialised partners, selected for their expertise in mobile machine electrification, receive ongoing training from Parker, ensuring they deliver services that meet the same high performance and quality standards as Parker’s own teams.

“We selected HydX and its subsidiary ETP Kraftelektronik AB for their demonstrated expertise in designing mobile electrification systems and their capability to deliver integrated solutions in series production that maximize the potential of Parker’s mobile and motion control technologies,” says Jari Rantanen, sales manager system integration, Parker Hannifin Sales Company Nordics. “As a valued partner in our expanding network of Certified Mobile Electrification Centres, HydX & ETP are dedicated to assisting both on- and off-road machine manufacturers in minimizing environmental impacts while enhancing operational efficiency.”

HydX, a provider of world-class hydraulics solutions, and ETP, owned by HydX and provider of mobile electronic solutions together provide comprehensive support from initial studies and design to the serial supply of complete electrification solutions. This includes Parker electric motors, drives, coolers, controllers and control systems.

“As a Parker partner, we have seamless access to high-quality products, an extensive technical specifications database, unique software tools, and expert support. Together, we can help manufacturers reduce development time and accelerate the decarbonisation of their mobile fleets,” adds Henrik Pålsson, sales manager at HydX,