Komatsu announces improvements to Peoria operations

Komatsu has enhanced its Peoria operations by constructing a new office building that will provide a collaborative space for engineering, sales, manufacturing, management and other functions.

This project marks a significant investment in Peoria, replacing the existing office which was built in the 1970s. The new office will incorporate innovative features such as solar panels, stormwater reclamation systems and energy-efficient LED lighting.

“Komatsu’s commitment to Peoria is a partnership we greatly value,” says Peoria Mayor Rita Ali. “The new facility represents a step forward in sustainable manufacturing and strengthening Peoria’s economy and community. We’re excited to see Komatsu’s continued investment in our city, creating opportunities for the next generation of workers.”

Komatsu plans to complete the office building by the end of 2025, further cementing its role as a leader in mining technology and a key player in Peoria’s economic future. Primary partners supporting the project include EUA and P.J. Hoerr.

In addition to the office upgrades, Komatsu is proud to announce the installation of a 980E-5SE mining truck as a showcase for the community at the entrance to its Peoria operations.

The truck was built in Peoria in January 2020 as an early prototype of the 980E-5SE model, which was commercialised in 2023. This machine was recently crowned the winner of the 2024 “Makers Madness” contest, earning the title of “Coolest Thing Made in Illinois.”

This accolade, presented by the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association, capped off an eight-week, bracket-style competition that gathered nearly 315,000 votes from the public. The 980E-5SE features a hauling capacity of 400 tonnes and cutting-edge electric drive technology.

“This display truck represents more than just a remarkable engineering achievement,” says Dan Funcannon, senior vice president of surface haulage for Komatsu. “It symbolises our Peoria team’s hard work and innovation and reinforces our manufacturing capabilities. We’re excited for employees, visitors, and Peoria residents to see firsthand the scale and ingenuity behind our products.”