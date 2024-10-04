Case IH Quadtrac tractors win EIMA International 2024 Technical Innovation award

The productivity and performance benefits of new heavy-duty suspension developed for 2025 Case IH Quadtrac flagship tractors have been recognised with an EIMA International 2024 Technical Innovation award from an international industry expert judging panel.

Part of the Italian international farm machinery exhibition since 1986, the contest is open to EIMA exhibitors who have developed innovative machines, accessories or components.

On this basis, Case IH entered the new heavy-duty suspension system for its latest Quadtrac tractors, the first such full-suspended undercarriage technology to be made available on a four-tracked tractor, enhancing comfort in the field and on the road, increasing footprint and raising workrates through greater potential operating speeds on uneven land.

The heavy-duty suspension is designed from the ground up for 715+ rated horsepower, as available on the recently-introduced Quadtrac 715. The system is completely mechanical and hydraulically-cushioned, with no additional sensors or wiring. Independently suspended idler and mid-roller wheels in the undercarriage provide a 42% reduction in vertical acceleration at the operator seat during road travel.

Featuring independent double axis suspension, the mid-rollers fully follow ground contours, permitting higher field travel speeds in rough field conditions to ensure high workrates and the desired results from implements. The system also maximises each track footprint for more pulling power and the lowest possible ground pressure, minimising soil compaction and smearing.

At each corner of the tractor, an 11% larger-diameter drive wheel and 5% longer rubber track – when compared to current Quadtrac models – helps ensure a longer track life. The system is grease-less and has maintenance free bushings and pins. An automatic track tension system ensures the correct tension regardless of the conditions.

“We’re delighted that the design ingenuity of our engineers has been recognised in this way. This four-tracked tractor full heavy-duty suspension system is a market first and a real advance in this sector that is exclusive to Case IH,” says Marco Lombardi, head of Case IH and STEYR brands EMEA. “After previewing the new Quadtrac 715 at Agritechnica 2023, it’s great to be able to launch this new development at EIMA 2024, and have it acknowledged with this award.

“The largest farms are continuing to grow in size, and new Quadtrac features such as the heavy-duty suspension are designed to help them maximise productivity through higher operating speeds to get the best results and highest outputs from the largest implements. At the same time, operator comfort – which is so important in attracting and retaining good staff – is enhanced both in the field and on the road, and with low maintenance components the suspension system adds nothing to the operator workload, ensuring a focus can be kept on core tasks.”

The EIMA International 2024 Technical Innovation Contest award ceremony was held on 3 October in Bologna, Italy. At the exhibition, staged in the same city from 6-10 November, the winning developments in the Technical Innovation Contest will be on display in the centre of the exhibition halls, while Case IH can be found in Hall 14, stand B/5.