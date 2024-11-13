New Holland unveils new compact telehandler

New Holland is launching a new compact telehandler with greater capabilities compared with the model it succeeds.

The move reinforces the brand’s provision of a full 6-9m handler range, covering the needs of all sizes and types of farm and associated enterprises, particularly livestock businesses handling materials where access is limited.

The compact segment – machines under 2m high and 2m wide – represents a significant portion of the European farm telehandler market, and as well as meeting horticultural and fruit enterprise demand, the new TH6.26 supports New Holland’s livestock and poultry customer commitment, underlined at EIMA by the new T5 tractors and the latest hay and forage developments.

It is also a capable bale handling machine, thanks to dimensions that suit work in smaller buildings and yards, and its increased lift height.

The new TH6.26 introduces new features such as optional carbon cab air filters to enhance comfort and protect health in environments such as poultry houses.

Telematics can be specified to help owners track location, performance and other key operating parameters alongside other connected New Holland machines in their fleets, via the new New Holland FieldOps app.

TMR homologation is available, easing the on-road registration process throughout European markets, where required. This enables factory-fitment of trailer hitches and both hydraulic and pneumatic trailer braking, permitting a maximum towing capacity of 13,150 kg.

The TH6.26 features an automatic 45% limited slip differential lock, with the option of a 100% hydraulic lock for maximum traction in all conditions. Further standard features include constant-flow hydraulics, an electronic creep-speed function and two driving modes, Automotive for general operation with maximum power, and EcoSmart, for maximum fuel efficiency. A Start & Stop engine feature minimizes fuel consumed from engine idling.

The TH6.26 has a lower overall height than its predecessor, at 1,955mm, aiding access to low buildings, while at just 1,920mm wide it enables easier movement through narrow passages, doors and tree/plant rows. It is also just 4,120mm long, but despite a longer wheelbase of 2,525mm to aid stability, it has a 17% smaller outside turning radius of 3,250mm, maximizing manoeuvrability in tight confines. It is also 6% lighter, at 4,700kg, minimizing compaction on soft ground, and has an 11% wider cab, at 960mm, providing greater operator comfort.

A 73hp (54.6kW) four-cylinder engine powers a single-range 30km/hr hydrostatic transmission and a gear pump that provides 80l/min of oil flow at 210 bar pressure, serving a mechanical electro-proportional hydraulic system., Maximum lift height has increased from 5.73m to 5.80m, and headstock rotation is now 155°, up from 129°, ensuring faster, more thorough emptying of buckets and manure forks.

Key cab highlights include push-button engine starting and customizable controls, with a touchscreen display for an instant view of engine, transmission and boom data, plus operation of the DAB/Bluetooth radio, and control of work lights. Automotive-style controls include a multifunction steering column stalk for road light and wiper control. A rear-view camera optionfurther enhances safety and aids reversing and trailer-hitching. Externally, front, rear and boom-mounted LED work lights provide strong illumination at night and in unlit buildings.