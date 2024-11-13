JCB expands electric teletruk range with high reach option

JCB has launched the new TLT 30-22E HL teletruk, bringing a 4.4m lift height option to

its innovative telescopic- boom battery electric lift truck range.

This compact, high lift industrial telehandler offers a maximum lift capacity of 3,000kg up to the full lift height of 4,400mm, opening up a range of market sectors to the opportunity of a battery-powered, telescopic boom machine.

Building on the success of the existing TLT 30-19E and the TLT 35-22E E-TECH models,

the TLT 30-22E HL uses the same 80V battery driveline, allowing up to eight hours of

operation on a single charge.

The machine’s telescopic boom greatly increases productivity for customers, permitting single-sided loading and unloading of a road-going trailer thanks to its extended forward reach.

With zero emissions and low noise output, the electric TLT trucks are ideal for 24/7

operation in urban environments, inside buildings and in noise sensitive areas. Their forward reach, low overall height, and compact running circle, with a 90° spin turn possible on the TLT 30-22E HL, deliver maximum versatility.

Now, with the increased working height of the High Lift machine, that versatility and

productivity is available to a new range of customers.

The additional lift height will allow the machine to compete with larger diesel models, making it possible for a wider group of customers to transition from diesel to electric power as part of their net zero targets.

In addition, the increased working height will be popular with agricultural applications,

such as potato growers, where boxes are generally stacked four or five high.

The waste and recycling sector should also find a variety of applications for the machine, as it can now load into hoppers and into high cube containers.

The TLT 30-22E HL retains all of the JCB CommandPlus cab comfort and security that

customers have come to expect, with single lever electro-hydraulic control for all boom

functions. LED working lights and an LED beacon are standard, along with a white noise

reversing alarm and JCB’s proven Load Motion Control safe lifting system.