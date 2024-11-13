Volvo CE upgrades straight boom demolition excavators

Volvo CE’s new and improved 40-tonne EC400 Straight Boom crawler excavator is replacing the EC380E Straight Boom, while the 30-tonne EC300 Straight Boom is the enhanced model following the previous generation EC300E Straight Boom.

They have both been designed to deliver the highest levels of productivity in demolition applications, all the while retaining the quality and comfort of their standard counterparts.

Thanks to an updated design that brings the customer into the future, as well as a host of additional safety and performance improvements, the duo are the ultimate partners for outstanding reach and stability on demolition jobs.

“These mighty machines embody the very best in demolition strength. Starting with a solid foundation of a new modern design that provides operators with best-in-class comfort and visibility, we have also packed in a number of outstanding features to ensure the toughest of demolition jobs can be carried out with greater ease, safety and performance,” said Martijn Donkersloot, product manager for demolition equipment at Volvo CE.

The updated machines offer a height advantage with an increase in reach of approximately 30% over standard digging-based models. With a heavier counterweight, which can be easily detached using a hydraulic removal feature when moving from site to site, they also ensure outstanding stability during tall tasks.

Thanks to the new generation machine base, they also enjoy a 14% improvement in fuel efficiency and a 10% increase in engine power for the EC400 Straight Boom over the machine it replaces.

The new state-of-the-art cab environment is more spacious and packed with new features, ensuring optimum comfort and visibility.

Meanwhile improved controls, an electric joystick and travel pedal allow precise controllability for the operator.

The significantly updated cab is not just a comfortable and productive place to be, it’s also a safe one. It offers the ultimate protection against falling debris with its robust roll over protection system and frame-mounted Falling Object Guards, which can also be swung out to help clean the front window.

And with 12 mm thick single-piece high-impact resistant glass, the windows not only provide a clear view but the best possible protection.

When combining these advantages with the machines’ outstanding stability, high visibility and durable design, these excavators are the perfect choice for efficient heavy-duty demolition projects. And with a lifetime frame, boom and arm warranty, they will also prove to be an enduring partner.

Despite their impressive strength across demolition tasks, they are versatile enough to be used across a number of other tasks, such as digging, site tidy-up and truck loading – even loading high-sided trucks thanks to the extended reach of their longer booms.

Furthermore, maintenance is made easy with hydraulic oil and return filter changes extended to over 1,000 hours.

New must-have features also come as standard including a bigger auxiliary return line for faster attachment movements and, in an industry first, the case drain line feeds returning oil back into the tank and not to a case drain circuit.

Also included in the upgrade are impressive technological advantages such as the Auto Power Boost, boom-and-arm bounce reduction and the ability to adjust boom-down speed, and boom-swing and boom-travel priority.

A reversible cooling fan helps to protect vital machine components from damage through overheating in dusty demolition environments. In addition, the unique factory-fit dust suppression system removes the need for a separate truck for pumping water, with its optimized positioning of water spraying nozzles helping to capture dust at the earliest opportunity.

The EC300 Straight Boom and EC400 Straight Boom demolition crawler excavators are the first of the range for Europe and North America to be included in the new generation update.