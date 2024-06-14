Terex launches MAGNA for large-scale quarrying and mining operations

Terex has launched MAGNA, a new brand to address the demands of large-scale operations in the quarrying, mining, construction, and recycling industries. Under the strapline ‘Made for More’, MAGNA will offer a new range of robust, high-capacity machinery tailored to meet the needs of customers requiring larger output and volumes.

Pat Brian, vice president of Terex Aggregates, said, “While we have a prominent position in the global market for compact and mid-sized materials processing equipment, MAGNA will position us to serve customers requiring higher output machines, via our renowned and extensive global distribution network. With an ambitious product roadmap and supported by Terex-wide engineering, manufacturing, marketing, parts, and service capabilities, MAGNA will provide significant growth potential for Terex.”

Spearheading the launch of MAGNA is Neil McIlwaine, newly appointed business line director. Having previously worked for Finlay, McIlwaine completed several successful assignments in China and South Africa to establish and increase Finlay’s distribution footprint and continued growth strategy globally. “I am excited to leverage my experience to drive innovation, growth, and success for MAGNA,” he added. “Large and robust crushing and screening equipment is essential for quarries and other operations that require high output and volumes. MAGNA truly is made for more; with equipment that is designed to have more power to handle more material throughput efficiently, ensuring more productivity and more cost-effectiveness for customers.”