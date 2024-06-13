Bobcat launches S630 and S650 skid-steer loaders for Europe

Bobcat has launched new Stage V versions of the company’s M-Series S630 and S650 skid-steer loaders, designed for use in highly regulated markets in Europe. Customers now have a wider selection in this size of machine, with a choice between the new M-Series S630/S650 models and the more advanced R-Series S66/S76 machines.

The new S630 radius lift path loader combines excellent manoeuvrability in tight areas with the reach and visibility needed for applications such as dumping materials over walls, backfilling or loading flatbed trucks. The S630 has a rated operating capacity of 1012 kg and a tipping load of 2023 kg. The S650 model features vertical lift path boom arms particularly suited to lift and carry as well as material-handling applications. The S650 has a rated operating capacity of 1227 kg and a tipping load of 2455 kg.

Performance

Both the S630 and S650 are powered by the Bobcat D24 engine featuring a Bosch fuel injection system. With the engine situated transversally in the S630/S650, these models have maintained their compact size allowing the machines to operate and turn in the same small tight spaces.

New engine technology results in lower fuel consumption for the same type of work. The first engine oil service interval has also been extended to 500 hours; improved fuel filtration means less frequent filter replacements. The S630/S650 are also equipped with versatile duty tyres as standard that have a bi-directional design for most common mixed surfaces. Again, this reduces costs by improving tyre lifetime significantly.

Operator Comfort Features

The base S630/S650 models are equipped with a new deluxe control panel offering a selection of most of the languages in Europe. Every machine is also equipped with Bobcat Telematics solutions. The deluxe panel reduces the risk of misuse thanks to the keyless start function. Options such as high flow or 2-Speed can also be locked, if necessary, and protected by passwords.

New after-treatment technology (DPF) works automatically without any interaction during normal operation. If necessary, this technology can be easily managed from the menu in the deluxe panel which enables the operator to monitor the machine and exhaust after-treatment. The new automatic multi-step engine low-idle sequence in cold conditions further improves engine performance.

On machines equipped with selectable joystick controls (SJC), the auto-idle feature reduces the engine speed to low idle when the joysticks are in neutral position and have not been used for about five seconds. Auto-idle allows for quieter overall operation and reduced fuel consumption.

As well as the deluxe panel, Bobcat Telematics and versatile duty tyres, the standard features on the S630/S650 include hand and foot controls, a deluxe cab with side windows and a suspension seat. The standard warranty has been extended to two years (2000 hours) with Protection Plus providing up to five years of coverage.