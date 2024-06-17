Bobcat breaks ground for new manufacturing facility in Mexico

On 13 June, Bobcat held a ceremonial groundbreaking for its new 280-million EUR manufacturing facility in Mexico.

Located in the Salinas Victoria municipality, outside of Monterrey in the state of Neuvo Leon, Mexico, the 65,000 sqm facility is expected to be operational in 2026. The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Bobcat representatives, elected officials and area business leaders.

The new location, which was announced in 2023, will expand Bobcat’s existing global footprint to create additional production capacity and manufacturing capabilities for select compact track and skid-steer loader models. Bobcat’s compact loaders are also produced in the US and the Czech Republic where production will remain following the new facility opening.

The manufacturing facility will seek LEED Silver certification and feature state-of-the-art technology with an emphasis on quality, precision and energy efficiency.

“We have seen tremendous growth across our business, and this new facility will support our long-range plans for increased production to meet customer demand,” says Scott Park, Doosan Bobcat CEO and vice chairman. “This groundbreaking represents our commitment to our customers—present and future—who are ready to accomplish more with our equipment.”

“We look forward to growing our manufacturing footprint in the Salinas Victoria community for its excellent industrial sector, skilled workforce and strong business environment,” adds Mike Ballweber, Doosan Bobcat North America president. “Our investment here demonstrates our confidence in this manufacturing environment and thriving local economy.”

The design team includes US-based Shultz + Associates Architects and Mexico-based GP Construcción, a division of Grupo GP, as the construction manager. Shultz + Associates Architects has partnered with Bobcat on the design and architecture of many of its North American locations.