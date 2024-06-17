The Wacker Neuson Group opens new logistics centre

At the beginning of June, the Wacker Neuson Group put its new spare parts logistics centre in Mülheim-Kärlich, Germany into operation after one and a half years of construction.

The logistics site, strategically positioned between the Frankfurt am Main and Cologne/Bonn airports, occupies an area of 55,000 square metres. With around 100,000 different spare parts for construction equipment and compact machines, the warehouse will be the hub for the three core brands of the company: Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann.

With its increased storage capacity, the new distribution centre will secure the basis for further expansion of the Wacker Neuson Group’s spare parts and services business.

“The opening of our parts distribution centre in Mülheim-Kärlich is a decisive step towards becoming a long-term solution provider for our customers. Not only will spare parts be stored here, but additional services will also be offered to optimise and further develop customer support,” says Andrew Voigt, managing director of Wacker Neuson Aftermarket & Services GmbH. “We are the partner on our customers’ side for the entire lifetime of the machines and create sustainable relationships – beyond the sale of the machines and construction equipment.”

Warehouse operations are highly efficient with a strong degree of automation and digitalisation. This includes an automated small parts warehouse with over 30 robots and around 200,000 storage locations, as well as a digital training platform and shop-floor management.

“Thanks to the central location and state-of-the-art warehouse technology, customers benefit from a significantly improved service, more flexibility in ordering times and an optimised transport network,” says Steffen Streubel, head of parts operations at Wacker Neuson Aftermarket & Services GmbH.

With the construction and operation of the new distribution centre, the Wacker Neuson Group is also focused on reducing its CO2 footprint. The building was constructed in accordance with the highest sustainability standards of the German Sustainable Building Council (DGNB) and has applied for the corresponding platinum certification. It is equipped with a photovoltaic system with a peak output of 3.2 megawatts and energy-efficient storage technology. E-charging stations for employees and visitors are also planned.

The logistics experts of Kühne+Nagel will assume the operational business on-site. As a long-term partner of the Wacker Neuson Group, the successful collaboration is being continued and developed. With the development of the global spare parts supply the Wacker Neuson Group is underlining its strategic goals and strengthening customer support for its construction and agriculture partners.