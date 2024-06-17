CEA unveils 2024 Manifesto to advance UK construction equipment industry

The Construction Equipment Association (CEA) has released its 2024 Manifesto outlining a comprehensive strategy to advance the UK construction equipment industry. Focusing on decarbonisation, digital transformation, skills development, and regulatory consistency, the Manifesto highlights critical areas for growth and alignment with global standards.

“With the General Election scheduled for 4 July, it is paramount that the CEA continues to be the industry’s voice to the UK Government and local and devolved Governments while representing our Members in Europe and around the world.” says Viki Bell, CEA director of operations.“In the Spring of 2024, the CEA Policy Group was established to prepare this Manifesto, which sets out our position for a clear and transparent approach to tackle the challenges facing the construction equipment sector and the wider construction, engineering, manufacturing, and education sectors.”

Key highlights from the Manifesto include:

Decarbonisation

Advocating for a technology-neutral approach, the CEA supports the development of electric, hydrogen, and low-emission diesel technologies. Key asks include national planning for alternative fuel infrastructure and alignment of UK legislation with EU standards for hydrogen combustion engines.

Digitalisation

Emphasising the need for the UK to maintain its competitive edge, the CEA calls for harmonised digital legislation and a coordinated effort to bridge the digital skills gap within the industry.

Skills development

Addressing the need for a skilled workforce, the Manifesto proposes collaboration with educational organisations and support for technical colleges to ensure a steady pipeline of talent in STEM fields.

Regulatory Consistency

The CEA urges the government to maintain stability in infrastructure planning and regulatory alignment with the EU to avoid making the UK an unattractive market for international manufacturers.