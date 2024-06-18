Manitou Group to focus on sustainability in digital event

Manitou Group has announced the fourth edition of its “On the way up” digital event. The event is dedicated to the sustainability challenges of its ecosystem.

Taking place on Wednesday, 26 June at noon (CET), the event will be open to the public and streamed on the internet worldwide.

Hosted by Michel Denis, president and CEO, and Aude Brézac, CSR director, the Group and its stakeholders will take a 10-year leap forward to highlight urgency of the topic and the long-term effects.

This will be followed by a discussion of the crucial themes of adaptation, innovation and transformation made possible only through the collaboration of an entire ecosystem.

The program’s content will also feature testimonies from Virginie Raisson, president of the IPCC Pays de la Loire and geopolitologist, Huy Nguyen, sales director for steelmaker SSAB Europe, as well as Norwegian dealer Manitou Hesselberg and German dealer UF Gabelstapler.

The Group will conclude by presenting the progress made on its CSR roadmap which has been designed in line with the commitments set out in its New Horizons 2025 strategic plan.