Komatsu adds WX11 LHD to underground lineup

Komatsu has introduced to the global market the new WX11 LHD, a powerful, 11-tonne machine that offers best-in-class breakout force and best-in-class payload helping to maximise productivity and provide a lower total cost of ownership.

The WX11 showcases Komatsu’s commitment to providing underground hard rock miners with an exceptional load, haul and dump solution, integrating next-generation data management capabilities, operator ergonomics, intuitive controls and compliance with EU Stage V emission requirements.

As a new model within the Komatsu hard rock family of products, the WX11 is designed to be a class-leading LHD for all underground mine operators and contractors. With ease of operability, superior performance and ground-level maintenance position, the WX11 has several competitive edges in the 10-tonne LHD class.

“The WX11 is a game changer for hard rock miners. Developed through a close partnership between our experienced team and our longtime customers, this product reflects a shared commitment to design excellence,” said Ryan Karns, director of LHD and truck products at Komatsu. “The WX11 is the LHD every miner will want to have in their operation.”

Specs and features include 280HP at 2,000 rpm (209kW @ 2,000rpm), an operating weight: 77,750lbs. (35,250 kg), adjustable ride control and onboard telemetry. A new size provides best-in-class breakout force and outstanding operator visibility