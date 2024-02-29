John Deere launches its most powerful tractor series

John Deere has launched its most powerful series tractor ever built, expanding the 9RX range with the 9RX 710, 770, and 830 models. With unprecedented pulling performance, enhanced operator comfort and the latest precision agriculture capabilities packed in a vehicle width of less than 3m, the new 9RX models are well suited to the European and CIS markets.

Pulling Performance

The new 9RX models are equipped with the 18-litre JD18X engine, which provides up to 913 maximum horsepower at low specific fuel consumption and up to 4,234 Nm of torque with the top model. Notably, it achieves full Stage V compliance without the need for Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) /AdBlue. The triple hydraulic pump option with a maximum flow rate of up to 636 l/min and the hydraulic Intelligent Power Management (IPM), which provides up to an additional 40 hp if required, deliver enough power even for the largest, hydraulic-driven implements.

ABOVE: the 9RX 830 with N560F No-Till Air Drill and C850 Air Car

The new fully-mechanical e21 PowerShift transmission with Efficiency Manager utilises the high engine performance and torque of the 9RX effortlessly, while the automation familiar from the e23 transmission ensures exceptional driving comfort. Its 21 gears feature close spacing, allowing operators to easily set the appropriate speed for different tasks. The new undercarriages with their larger 1,200 mm diameter drive sprockets come with a wrapping angle of 110° and 7.5 drive lug engagement.

The maximum ballasting weight of 38,100 kg ensures that power and torque are effectively transferred to the ground. While the increased horsepower dimensions of the new 9RX require a larger vehicle concept, the minimum ground pressure level remains at 0.58 kg/cm², comparable to the current smaller 9RX models.

Enhanced comfort

With the new CommandView 4 Plus cab, operators will enjoy significantly improved comfort and visibility, as well as a substantial increase in cab floor space. The new cab suspension, featuring three degrees of freedom, combined with an isolated subframe reduces noise and vibrations. The ActiveCommand Steering (ACS) adjusts steering effort based on ground speed, ensuring easy and precise handling.

ABOVE: the new 9RX 830 cabin offers significantly improved comfort and visibility

With only 3.5 turns of the steering wheel from lock-to-lock in the field, and a ratio change to 5 turns lock-to-lock on the road for improved control, the 9RX tractor facilitates operator productivity and comfort. The Fast Fuel System allows to refill the 1,952-litre diesel tank in fewer than 4 minutes, further enhancing operational efficiency and reducing daily non-productive time to a minimum. In addition, daily maintenance points can be easily accessed from the ground or through the new service catwalk around the cab. The extended hydraulic oil service interval of 4,000 hours and an optional reversible fan further contribute to an increase in uptime.

Latest precision ag capabilities

The 9RX tractor features advanced smart farming capabilities, including the 32.5 cm (12.8 inch) high-definition G5Plus CommandCenter and a full integration of John Deere Precision Ag Technology such as Variable Rate Control, 1-Click-Go-AutoSetup, Section Control and full AEF ISOBUS compatibility. Standard features such as JDLink™ Connectivity, documentation, and DataSync increase overall operating performance. The free John Deere Operations Center serves as a central platform to connect machines, operators, and fields, facilitating data import and cooperation with third parties.