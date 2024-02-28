Hitachi wheel loader to take centre stage at Intermat

Hitachi Construction Machinery Europe will display the largest next-generation model from its Stage V-compliant wheel loader range at Intermat on 24-27 April. The ZW310-7 has been designed to put operators in complete control of their workspace, with industry-leading safety features and unrivalled comfort in the cab. Owners will feel in control of their profit – thanks to its powerful performance, low total cost of ownership and exceptional efficiency – as well as their fleet and workload, due to remote monitoring tools and services provided by Hitachi.

The new ZW310-7 is the safest machine in the market, thanks to superb all-round visibility and intelligent systems. With the Aerial Angle camera system, operators have an exceptional 270-degree bird’s-eye view of the job site, while the rear obstacle detection and warning system alerts them immediately if anything is close to the rear of the machine.

After working a full shift in the spacious, fully redesigned cab, operators will feel less tired and more satisfied at their ability to work more productively. The ZW310-7 epitomises the ultimate in comfort, with some of the lowest noise and vibration levels in the market. It is especially easy to use thanks to features such as the improved seat with mounted electric pilot control leavers, new monitor controller and convenient side switch panel.

Owners will be able to increase their profits due to the powerful performance, low total cost of ownership and exceptional efficiency of the ZW310-7. High levels of productivity are ensured by fast cycle times, a high breakout force and loading capacity, and improved acceleration on inclines thanks to sensors installed on several machine components. The RPM are automatically increased thanks to the auto power up function, which maintains the machine’s travel speed when moving uphill. As a result, the reduced cycle times enhance productivity and reduce fuel consumption.

Faster and more efficient short loading operations due to the approach speed control feature further satisfy owners’ requirements. The new ZW-7 model also loads trucks more accurately, saving time and money, using the payload monitoring system. In addition, operators can monitor the fuel consumption thanks to the new ECO gauge and performance can be improved with several adjustable functions.

An ultra-reliable performance to significantly boost uptime is possible because the ZW310-7 is built with more durable components such as the axles and frame, intelligent prevention systems and easy maintenance features. This can be further maximised by the use of high-quality Hitachi buckets, customised to suit the application, and robust ground engaging tools that are easy to install and replace.

“The new ZW310-7 wheel loader has been designed to give a powerful performance, low total cost of ownership and exceptional efficiency to European customers,” says Bill Drougkas, manager product management of Hitachi Construction Machinery (Europe) NV. “Built to the highest quality standards, it will significantly boost productivity on busy quarries and large recycling plants, and have a positive impact on profits.”