Toyota Material Handling Europe and Gideon agree strategic cooperation

With an ever-increasing market demand for simple autonomous solutions with self-navigating vehicles and an easy user-interface, Toyota Material Handling Europe has announced a cooperation agreement with Gideon, a Zagreb-based technology company offering state-of-the-art software solutions for localisation and control of Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs).

By combining Gideon technology with its own vehicles, Toyota Material Handling will be able to provide automation for a wide range of logistics applications and significantly shorten project implementation times. Specific application areas where Gideon have already developed offerings are collaborative case picking for retail order fulfilment, as well as truck unloading and loading, using a complete software stack developed specifically for these processes.

”Toyota’s expertise in material handling equipment and market coverage, combined with Gideon’s software suite, and our focus on specific applications, provides value proposition for end-users that is unparalleled,” says Gideon CEO, Josip Ćesić.

Patric Hed, SVP logistics solutions at Toyota Material Handling Europe added: “Gideon have developed an impressive software stack and vision modules, combining flexible, intelligent autonomous behaviour with specific logistics application focus and user-friendliness that will add value to our customers over the coming years.”

Toyota plans to be able to present new application solutions to the market during 2024, starting with order fulfilment solutions for retail distribution.

The company is confident that adding this technology and expertise to its know-how in material handling equipment combined with its market coverage will deliver an even more attractive offer to those customers striving to automate their logistics processes.