JLG unveils electric scissor lift with future-focused design

JLG Industries, Inc., a leading global manufacturer of mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs) and telehandlers, has unveiled its new telectric scissor lift to its fleet of machines. The product provides optimised performance capabilities, implements application-driven design,and offers full lifecycle support for its operators.

To make the user experience even better, JLG incorporated customer feedback to enhance key areas of the product, such as fold-down rails for ease of use and maneuverability. Maximized performance is exemplified with over 50% more duty cycles than the previous R4045 Electric Scissor Lift, as well as incorporation of parts commonality, fewer hoses and fittings and a single lift cylinder, which results in reduced maintenance needs. The ES4046 is the highest ES Series scissor, measuring at 39’ platform height indoors (up to 28.5’ outdoors), while simultaneously being the lowest gross-weight scissor in its class.

“This model completes the JLG family of ES Series scissors, and the added value isn’t just with the updated specs,” says Bob Begley, JLG director of product management. “JLG ClearSky Smart Fleet comes standard, and the future-focused design supports facilities’ daily tasks by providing efficiency and enhancing battery life.”