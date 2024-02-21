New Hitachi compact excavator on show at Intermat

Hitachi Construction Machinery will present its smallest wheeled excavator, the ZX95W-7, at Intermat on 24-27 April. Compact, agile, and with heavy lifting capacity, it is a strong solution for urban job sites and responds to the growing need for versatile equipment to work in narrow spaces or restrictive areas.

Like all Zaxis-7 wheeled excavators, the newcomer to the range has been designed to help owners and operators control their profitability, comfort, safety and uptime.

Improve profit

Owners can increase profits by working on a wider range of projects, including road and general construction, house building and utilities. Its compact size and short turning radius allow it to work efficiently and safely in confined areas, particularly in the vicinity of pedestrians and road users. Adding the two-piece boom, in combination with the swing boom, makes it a perfect match at every job site.

The ZX95W-7 is exceptionally manoeuvrable thanks to the four-wheel steering and offers excellent lifting capacity to deliver high levels of productivity.

Versatility is also enhanced when used with a Rototilt RC3 tiltrotator, as installed on the machine at Intermat.

Enhanced comfort and increased safety

The cab is the perfect working environment for operators. Ultra-spacious, it offers the ultimate in comfort and quality. Easy operation comes from the intuitive controls, which are within easy reach, and the small steering wheel. The cab also offers a superior view of the job site to protect operators and the machine from potential hazards. Visibility is boosted by the rear-view camera.

Stability is provided by the blade positioned on the rear of the undercarriage, and by the optional independently operating outriggers on both left and right sides.

“The new ZX95W-7 perfectly complements our Zaxis-7 range, providing exceptional agility and manoeuvrability in small spaces, and an extra level of versatility on the job site,” says HCME excavator product manager, Wilbert Blom. “We see significant demand for this type of equipment in France, and have addressed the needs of the market in the design of this new model. By providing flexibility, with options such as single or twin tyres, contractors across Europe can customise the machine to their job site requirements.”

Like all of the Hitachi models on display at Intermat, the ZX95W-7 is available through Hitachi Premium Rental and can be purchased using Zaxis Finance. Both initiatives will be promoted on the HCME stand (6H039) at the exhibition, held at Paris-Nord Villepinte.