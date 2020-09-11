Linde unveils new stand-on electric all-rounder

Linde Material Handling has unveiled its new E10 stand-on all-rounder electric truck. Able to move goods weighing up to one tonne and even fitting into a freight elevator, its flexibility and versatility are enhanced by numerous comfort and safety functions.

In almost every industry there are transport tasks that require a particularly narrow, short and at the same time lightweight industrial truck that can also fit into a freight elevator, for example. Available with a choice of a lead-acid or lithium-ion battery, the new Linde E10 with one ton load capacity is just such an all-rounder for everyday logistics. Only slightly wider than a euro pallet, it fits into even the narrowest of aisles and, with a turning radius of just 1,317 millimeters, is able to maneuver in the tightest of spaces.

Reliable material flow – designed to meet customer needs

As the vehicle is designed for short-distance travel, it has no seat, but does offer a padded backrest. The driver can get into the truck from both sides, hardly having to lift his feet. The standard equipment includes a system for automatic speed reduction in curves and in the area of the mast free lift as well as a dead man’s switch integrated in the floor mat: The vehicle only moves when the driver is standing within the vehicle contour.

Ergonomics, safety and driving comfort are closely related

The layout of the driver’s cab is functional without compromising comfort. Optimally arranged operating elements and narrow overhead guard struts and mast profiles ensure maximum freedom of movement and excellent visibility of the load and surroundings. The vibration-decoupled driver’s platform absorbs shocks for the comfort of the operator. In cases where frequent reversing is a necessity, the truck can be equipped with a double set of operating levers and handles. Moreover, the driver’s right arm leans on a wide armrest.

Optional equipment also includes among others a protective glass roof that provides unrestricted upward visibility and protection against falling objects, and the Linde BlueSpot and Linde TruckSpot safety systems that warn pedestrians of danger by means of signals projected onto the ground.