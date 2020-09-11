SDLG offers virtual factory and product tour amid travel restrictions

With many countries’ borders still closed amid Covid-19 and the need for safe social distancing, SDLG this week offered a tour of its smart manufacturing process and construction equipment over three live-streamed virtual events.

“Since it’s hard for our customers and dealers to visit us in China, we wanted to bring SDLG to them, so we offered virtual tours of our smart manufacturing process and shared how we build SDLG’s equipment to offer reliability in action,” said Wang Xiaohui, general manager of SDLG Import and Export Company.

The virtual event was live-streamed via SDLG’s online shop at SDLG.en.Alibaba.com and was offered in five languages: French, Spanish, English, Russian and Arabic.

SDLG Business Manager Zhang Shuai took participants on a virtual tour of the company’s assembly line for wheel loaders and excavators. Plus, Zhang offered an in-depth look at the company’s research and development facilities, test yard and parts warehouse.

“Just because our construction equipment is simple to operate and maintain it doesn’t mean our manufacturing process is simple, in fact we adopt smart manufacturing processes and use 5G technology in our factory,” Wang said. “For example, in our road machinery workshop, we use welding robots to ensure precision and accuracy, also we use AGV transport system to delivery materials instead of the forklift inside the plant.”

Products highlighted during the virtual event included the LG936, L958F and L975F wheel loaders; the G9190F motor grader; the E635F and E680F excavators; and the B877F backhoe loader.

Over 3,000 people watched the live stream event and it garnered some 22,100 likes on the website. The event also included a Q&A session where participants had the opportunity to speak with SDLG experts.

“We were honored to see so many of our existing and future customers during the virtual event and look forward to meeting them in person in the near future,” Wang said.

SDLG offers its construction equipment in 132 countries through its network of 96 dealers. The company has three training centers around the world to support its customers and technicians stay up to date with the latest technology.