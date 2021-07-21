Industrial Vehicle Technology International
CECE extends projection of construction boom

As the boom of the European construction equipment sector continues, CECE’s business climate index remains on extremely high levels. There is currently no market region where a majority of manufacturers would expect business declines.

Manufacturers aim to increase capacities – in July, 50% of surveyed companies reported workforce expansion plans. When it comes to markets, North America has seen the strongest uptick, most probably because of renewed optimism about the US infrastructure plan.

However the general scenario of the industry is unchanged: the strong demand can’t be fully realised because of supply side bottlenecks.

Every month CECE asks around 220 senior European construction equipment industry representatives about their opinion on the state of industry. The objective is to obtain a regular business trend indicator and describe the economic climate.

The CECE Business Climate Index summarises the survey answers on the evaluation of the current business situation and the expectations for the next six months regarding sales.

