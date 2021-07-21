New managing director at Shimadzu

Shimadzu, a leader in analytical instrumentation, has appointed Jürgen Semmler as the new managing director of its European organisation. Previously head of Shimadzu Deutschland, he succeeds Jürgen Kwass, who led Shimadzu Europa from 2003 to the present.

Jürgen Semmler graduated in chemical engineering at Essen University, Germany, before joining Shimadzu in 1987 as an HPLC service engineer. He gained international experience as a European team member in the development of a global software and since 1996 as manager of the European Customer Support Center. In 2006, he was then appointed managing director of newly founded Shimadzu Deutschland. Under his management, the company has grown from 60 to more than 150 employees, and its sales from €19m to over €40m. Previously independent companies were incorporated into the organisation as technical offices under the overall management of Shimadzu Deutschland.

Shimadzu Europa has been active on the continent since 1968. Its medical and laboratory solutions are used in health care, the latter primarily in science and technology, particularly in almost every manufacturing industry such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, food and beverage, advanced manufacturing, automotive, semiconductors and plastics. They serve consumer, patient and environmental protection as well as process and quality control.

With regard to technical trends, such as automation, miniaturisation of systems, digitization and hyphenated techniques, ABC has provided significant impetus to the market and initiated developments in recent years.

“Digitization in particular holds both technological and creative potential,” said Semmler. “In analytical instrumentation and medical technology it facilitates seamless workflows as well as simpler, more accurate and faster measurements and tests. It also enables analytics and medical technology to merge to deliver solutions for the most challenging medical conditions, such as the diagnosis and treatment of cancer or dementia.”

Shimadzu Europa is Shimadzu’s oldest continental foreign organisation and plays an important role in the company’s growth and globalisation process.

“In addition to our technological expertise, we also want to continue to strengthen our presence and network on an organizational level throughout the European region, expand our teams, and increase sales and market share. I am looking forward to the tasks ahead,” he said.