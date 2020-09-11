Hitachi presents new generation of large excavators

Hitachi has unveiled its next generation of Zaxis-7 large excavators. The new ZX490LCH-7, ZX530LCH-7, ZX690LCH-7 and ZX890LCH-7 Stage-V compliant models have an industry-leading cab with first-class comfort and safety features. Their exceptional reliability, efficiency and productivity provide owners with opportunities to increase profits and reduce costs.

Improve profit

An impressive fuel saving of up to 20% (PWR mode) compared to previous models is achieved by Hitachi’s industry-leading HIOS-V hydraulic system. This also enhances efficiency in the swing, boom lowering and arm bucket roll-out. Productivity is further increased by the improved front speed for loading operations; and the increased engine output of the new Zaxis-7 machines contributes to a higher workload.

The fuel efficiency of Zaxis-7 large excavators can also be controlled by using the new ECO gauge, clearly visible on the cab’s multifunctional 8” monitor. Besides reducing costs, better fuel economy has a positive impact on environmental performance. The new machines are Stage V-compliant thanks to the combination of the SCR (selective catalytic reduction) system, DOC (diesel oxidation catalyst) and CSF (catalysed soot filter).

Feel the difference

The state-of-the-art, ultra-spacious cab is the perfect working environment. It offers operators ultimate comfort and quality, with reduced noise and vibration levels in the cab, which are both vital for the mining and quarrying industries.

New features include the synchronised motion of the seat and console – to reduce operator fatigue – and the adjustable console height with three positions to choose from. Easy operation comes from the ergonomic design of the console and switches, and the hi-res anti-glare 8” screen is also easier to view.

Increase safety

Job-site safety is enhanced by the exceptional view from the Zaxis-7 large excavators. Operators can control their own safety, as well as that of those around them, thanks to the Aerial Angle camera system. It provides a 270-degree bird’s-eye view and users can choose from six image options to see the machine’s immediate environment. When working in challenging conditions, new LED work lights and a windscreen wiper with an increased sweeping area further improve visibility.

Boost uptime

Tested rigorously at dedicated facilities in Japan, Hitachi Zaxis-7 large machines have been built to last and maximise uptime. New engine parts enhance reliability, oil leakages are less likely and the durability of the trackframe has been improved.

In addition, the undercarriage of the ZX490LCH-7 has robust new components that prevent potential damage. The ZX530LCH-7 has 30% greater traction force than the ZX490LCH-7 and increased steering force – particularly advantageous for manoeuvrability on sites with inclines, such as quarries.

The ZX690LCR-7 and ZX890LCR-7 models are built with reinforced parts that are ideal for the digging and loading of heavy materials. Strengthened to cope with the rigours of mining and quarrying, they provide lower costs over the machine lifetime.

Easy maintenance and cleaning features on all Zaxis-7 large excavators save operators and owners both time and money. The fuel filter is now integrated with the water separator, and the larger radiator improves heat dissipation and is easier to clean.

Fleet management

To enable owners to feel in total control of their fleet and workload, Hitachi’s remote monitoring systems, Owner’s Site and ConSite, give them access to vital data and tools. Both systems send operational data via GPRS or satellite from the excavator to Global e-Service on a daily basis. ConSite summarises the information in a monthly email, while the ConSite Pocket app shows real-time alerts for any potential issues.

The quality of the engine and hydraulic oil is monitored continuously by a unique Hitachi innovation. Two sensors detect if the oil quality has deteriorated and data is transmitted to Global e-Service. This innovative feature provides customers with peace of mind on the condition of their excavators, and reduces maintenance and unscheduled downtime.

Create your vision

“We’re proud to present the latest range of Hitachi large excavators to our European customers,” says Hitachi Construction Machinery (Europe) NV President Makoto Yamazawa.

“Hitachi has continuously improved on previous generation machines to enhance the operator’s experience in the cab, to meet the needs of owners, and to provide support over the life cycle of our machines. By working in partnership with customers, we can help them to create their vision.”