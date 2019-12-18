Liebherr to celebrate 50th anniversary at ConExpo

From an earnest start in Virginia in 1970, Liebherr has built its USA business on a foundation of trust, innovation and engagement with customers. Five decades later, the company’s incredible growth, diversity and stability is tangible evidence of how Liebherr employees are united by success as the company continually moves toward new achievements. Each decade in business and each customer served has positioned Liebherr in a leadership role in multiple industries, such as petrochemical, transportation, aerospace, construction, earthmoving and mining.

From March 10-14, 2020, Liebherr’s innovative products will be on display at Conexpo-Con/Agg 2020. Liebherr is showcasing an extensive selection of earthmoving and construction equipment at its outdoor booth #F5258 at the festival grounds. The company’s product range of components for mechanical, hydraulic and electric drive systems will also be on display in the south hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center at booth #S84321.

Altogether, Liebherr’s products will fill more than 53,000 ft2 (4,900 m²), providing room for hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, crawler loaders and tractors, deep foundation machines, material handlers, tower cranes, mobile and crawler cranes, as well as a concrete pump. Here are details about some of the show’s featured products:

A US premier: The new generation of Liebherr crawler excavators

The Generation 8 crawler excavator series is made up of seven models ranging from 48,500 to 99,200 lb (22 to 45t): R 922, R 924, R 926, R 930, R 934, R 938 and R 945. Two machines of the product range, R 926 and R 938, will be exhibited for the first time in America at the Liebherr booth.

The highlights of the new crawler excavator generation include higher engine power, a heavier counterweight for higher bucket capacities, and minimal fuel consumption. A new equipment concept with a modified piece at the top of the boom is an innovative new feature. This leads to better performance and equipment forces with reduced operating weight of the machine. Another feature is the optimised load curve, which yields reduced fuel consumption. These machines have been specially designed to provide extra comfort and safety for the operator, as well as optimum ergonomics and performance on the job site.

Two new cranes for the American market: the LTM 1650-8.1 mobile crane and the LR 1800-1.0 crawler crane

The LTM 1650-8.1 is designed to deliver maximum performance. The new Liebherr mobile crane has large shoes to fill as it is the successor to the best-selling large crane of all time – almost 600 units of the LTM 1500-8.1 have been delivered to date. The successful concept of the two telescopic boom versions is continued – the LTM 1650-8.1 is available with 177 ft and 263 ft (54 and 80 m) telescopic booms.

In designing the new 8-axle crane, Liebherr focused on maximum load capacities. The LTM 1650-8.1 travels with an axle load of 26,400 lb (12 t) complete with its 177 ft (54 m) telescopic boom and the front supports. To minimize set-up time, however, the rear supports are installed as complete support box in a single hoist and connected using quick-release couplings.

As with all new developments over the last few years, Liebherr can offer the LTM 1650-8.1 with a very wide range of transport weights and axle load versions to ensure cost-effective global mobility for axle loads both above and below 26,400 lb (12 t).

Outstanding lifting capacities and low cost transport around the world are the main features of Liebherr’s new 880 US-tons (800 t) crawler crane. The LR 1800-1.0 is designed as a particularly powerful industrial crane for jobs with a luffing jib and derrick system, such as power plant construction and the petrochemicals industry. For the first time, the boom system features lattice sections with three system dimensions which can be telescoped into each other for transport.

The new LR 1800-1.0 is currently the most powerful crawler crane on the market with a basic machine 9,7 ft (3 m) wide. It is particularly rigid as a result of its increased design height. A quick connection to raise the superstructure for transport is standard.

The new LR 1800-1.0 also features the derrick ballast with VarioTray – after raising the lattice boom with the large derrick ballast, part of the ballast can be unbolted quickly and easily.

North American premiere: New assistance systems for wheel loaders

Liebherr will present four wheel loaders at the show. This includes an L 566 XPower® with power-split travel drive. Liebherr installs this drive as standard on its large XPower® wheel loaders. It combines short loading cycles with optimal hydrostatic drive with the mechanical drive, the benefits of which come into effect over long distances and up hills. The L 566 XPower® is also equipped with numerous new assistance systems, which Liebherr is showing for the first time in North America at the exhibition. These include active personnel detection, adaptive working lighting, an integrated tire pressure monitoring system and the weighing system with Truck Payload Assist. The L 566 XPower® also has the new joystick steering for wheel loaders.

The largest Liebherr wheel loader, the 71,870 lb (32,6 t) L 586 XPower®, will also be at the exhibition stand. With a power split XPower® drive, it delivers high performance and enormous fuel savings. The L 538 represents the Liebherr medium-sized wheel loader range. It is equipped with parallel kinematics for high holding forces in the upper lift arms area. It is ideal for working in heavy-duty industrial applications such as in recycling with high dump buckets. For customers from countries in Central and South America, Liebherr is showing the L 550 wheel loader. It is a representative of the separate wheel loader series for less emission-regulated markets.