Agritechnica exhibitor results published

The organisers of Agritechnica 2019, DLG (German Agricultural Society) commissioned Wissler & Partner Trade Fair Marketing to conduct a representative survey of exhibitors at this year’s event. All exhibitor booths from the 1,107 exhibitors were included in the survey.
Overall result of participation in Agritechnica 2019:
|88 %
|of exhibitors reported a positive overall result of their participation at the end of the Exhibition
|(2017: 89 %)
|See detailed breakdown of the answers of the exhibitor survey:
|65 % reported the result was very good or good
|(71 %)
|23 % reported the result was satisfactory
|(18 %)
|8 %
|reported the result was less satisfactory or bad
|(7 %)
|4 %
|did not specify the result
|(4 %)
Assessment of the number of visitors:
|79 %
|of exhibitors had very numerous, numerous or satisfactory numbers of visitors to their booth.
|(2017: 82 %)
Assessment of the quality of visitors:
|84 %
|of exhibitors rated the professional quality of the visitors as very good, good or satisfactory.
|(2017: 85 %)
Contact with new customers:
|77 %
|of exhibitors reported contact with new customers during the Agritechnica 2019
|(2017: 79 %)
|49 % of exhibitors reported numerous contacts with new customers
|(2017: 51 %)
Contact with visitors from Germany:
|79 %
|of exhibitors commented positively on their contact with visitors from Germany
|(2017: 80 %)
Contacts with visitors from outside Germany:
|77 %
|of exhibitors commented positively on their contacts with visitors from other European countries
|(2017: 79 %)
|55 %
|of exhibitors commented positively on their contacts with visitors from countries outside Europe
|(2017: 55 %)
Expectations for business resulting from the trade fair:
|75 %
|of exhibitors rated the after-sales prospects for the fair as positive
|(2017: 80 %)
|45 % rated these prospects as very good or good
|(51 %)
|32 % rated these prospects as satisfactory
|(29 %)