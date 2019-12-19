Agritechnica exhibitor results published

The organisers of Agritechnica 2019, DLG (German Agricultural Society) commissioned Wissler & Partner Trade Fair Marketing to conduct a representative survey of exhibitors at this year’s event. All exhibitor booths from the 1,107 exhibitors were included in the survey.

Overall result of participation in Agritechnica 2019:

88 % of exhibitors reported a positive overall result of their participation at the end of the Exhibition (2017: 89 %) See detailed breakdown of the answers of the exhibitor survey: 65 % reported the result was very good or good (71 %) 23 % reported the result was satisfactory (18 %) 8 % reported the result was less satisfactory or bad (7 %) 4 % did not specify the result (4 %)

Assessment of the number of visitors:

79 % of exhibitors had very numerous, numerous or satisfactory numbers of visitors to their booth. (2017: 82 %)

Assessment of the quality of visitors:

84 % of exhibitors rated the professional quality of the visitors as very good, good or satisfactory. (2017: 85 %)

Contact with new customers:

77 % of exhibitors reported contact with new customers during the Agritechnica 2019 (2017: 79 %) 49 % of exhibitors reported numerous contacts with new customers (2017: 51 %)

Contact with visitors from Germany:

79 % of exhibitors commented positively on their contact with visitors from Germany (2017: 80 %)

Contacts with visitors from outside Germany:

77 % of exhibitors commented positively on their contacts with visitors from other European countries (2017: 79 %) 55 % of exhibitors commented positively on their contacts with visitors from countries outside Europe (2017: 55 %)

Expectations for business resulting from the trade fair: